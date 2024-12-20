Wolf Blitzer paid tribute to CNN political analyst Gloria Borger on Thursday (December 19) as she gets set to depart the news network after 17 years.

At the end of Thursday’s edition of The Situation Room, Blitzer turned to Borger to thank her for all her contributions over the years, noting that her first appearance on the network came on his show back in September 2007.

“Everybody stand back for a moment. I want to have a special moment right now to say, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you,’ to our Gloria Borger,” Blitzer said, per Deadline. “Seventeen years here at CNN. This is going to be your last week here at CNN. You’re getting ready to move on, and we want to wish you only the very best.”

The long-time news anchor continued, “You and I go way back. In fact, your first appearance on CNN was right here in The Situation Room.” He then threw to a clip from an episode that aired on September 13, 2007, in which Borger joined Blitzer to discuss George W. Bush and his plans for the war in Iraq.

Gloria Borger on CNN exit: “I’m going to really miss the place, but I’m going to be CNN’s biggest fan, and I’ll be rooting for everyone from the sidelines.” pic.twitter.com/3YU88tK5Zr — Deadline (@DEADLINE) December 20, 2024

“Gloria, I speak for all of our viewers here in the United States and, indeed, around the world, when I say, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you,'” Blitzer stated after the clip finished airing.

“It’s been pure joy,” Borger replied. “It’s been a great 17 years. I’ve worked with the best people in the business [and] the best journalists in the business.”

Before joining CNN, Borger served as the national political correspondent for CBS News, appearing on shows such as Face the Nation and 60 Minutes II. She was also the co-anchor of CNBC’s Capital Report from 2002 to 2004.

After joining CNN in 2007, Borger earned a Peabody Award as part of the team covering the 2007 presidential primary campaigns and debates. She also received an Emmy nomination in 2011 for The Odd Couple and was part of the team awarded an Emmy for “Outstanding Live Coverage” for the network’s 2012 election night coverage.

“It’s been a great pleasure. I’m going to really miss the place, but I’m going to be CNN’s biggest fan, and I’ll be rooting for everyone from the sidelines,” she concluded.