Fox ‘Nanny 911’ Star Deborah Finck Dies at 57 – See Tributes

Social media star Deborah Finck, a regular on the popular 2000s reality show Nanny 911, has died. She was 57.

Finck’s passing was confirmed by her family, who revealed she died on Tuesday (January 14) after a years-long battle with leiomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that grows in the smooth muscles. Fans followed Finck’s cancer journey via her Instagram and TikTok over the past few years, including recent videos where she talked about her deteriorating health.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, Finck’s husband, Paul, wrote, “Today, my heart is shattered as I share the news that my beloved wife, Deborah, has passed away. After a brave and relentless five-year battle with cancer, she left this world peacefully, surrounded by love.”

He called Finck his “partner in every sense of the word,” describing her as my confidant, my rock, the love of my life, and my eternal soul mate.”

“One of Deborah’s greatest gifts was her incredible devotion as a mother to our six children—Amanda, Alexandra, Stephen, Katerina, David, and Daniel,” Paul continued. “She poured her heart and soul into raising them, instilling in them her values of kindness, integrity, and resilience… Her impact on their lives is immeasurable, and her legacy will live on through them.”

He went on to say his wife’s strength “was extraordinary,” adding, “She brought light into every room she entered and touched the lives of everyone she met with her warmth, compassion, and unwavering grace.”

Concluding his heartfelt tribute, Paul wrote, “Deborah, my love, you were my everything, and losing you is a pain I cannot put into words. But I will carry you with me in every step I take, every decision I make, and every moment I live. Rest now, my love. Your battle is over, and you are free. Until we meet again, you will always be in my heart.”

One of Finck’s daughters, Katerina, also shared an emotional message about her mother on her own Instagram page. “To my mommy, my best friend, my sunshine—thank you for everything you’ve done for me. You were the most beautiful mother and the best mommy anyone could ever ask for,” she wrote.

Katerina added that her mom taught her “strength, courage, bravery, and what it means to truly love and never give up. You believed in me, stood by me, and showed me the meaning of unconditional love.”

She added, “Thank you to everyone who loved my mommy and showed her kindness. Your support means the world to us.”

Finck rose to fame as “Nanny Deb” on reality series Nanny 911, which first aired on Fox from November 3, 2004, to February 23, 2007, and then on CMT from April 18 to June 6, 2009. The show centered on families with unruly children and the nannies sent in to teach them discipline.

In recent years, Finck has kept her fans up to date on social media, with over 400,000 followers on Instagram and another 400,000 on TikTok. In her last Instagram post, shared on Sunday (January 12), Finck posted a video watching her Katerina try on wedding dresses.

“Seeing her in a wedding dress is something I will never forget,” Finck wrote.

In his post, Paul noted, “To honor her memory, in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organization that meant so much to Deborah in her time of need.”