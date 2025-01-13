Welp. People might not be throwing things at Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) anymore after his chaotic reintroduction to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Season 3’s premiere, but that doesn’t mean all is yet forgiven, as evidenced by TV Insider’s exclusive clip of Tuesday’s (January 14) new episode, “Sunny-Side Up.”

In this sneak peek, Will and Faith (Iantha Richardson) are teamed up on a stakeout, and things get pretty intense — but not for the reason you might think.

Their mark — a guy named Mac — makes their job of arresting him almost too easy by approaching them with all the evidence they need for an arrest right there in his backpack, yikes! But the real hard part is making small talk before the perp’s arrival.

After Will notes that Faith and Michael Ormewood (Jack McLaughlin) are suddenly getting along very well — no doubt, a product of Will’s absence — she gives him a rather frosty response by saying, “You jealous?”

“Just making conversation,” Will replies.

“So now you want to make conversation?” Faith smarts back before seizing the opportunity to ask him about his curious relationship with gang leader Rafael Wexler (Antwayn Hopper).

Rafael was previously introduced as the prime suspect in the murder of a fellow officer until Will, who knew him from the foster care system, realized his former friend-ish was being framed. And Faith wants to know more about their history, including the last time Will had spoken with him before being summoned back into town for the case.

With very succinct responses, Will reveals that he hadn’t spoken to Rafael since around 2005, which was when the guy was sent to jail for manslaughter, and Will never visited him in prison, either.

“Okay, great talk,” Faith says with an air of annoyance.

The ice is only broken when Mac coasts onto the scene without a care in the world and asks them for help finding the lady he’s supposed to meet.

“Is he really asking us for help?” Faith wonders aloud.

“There’s a first,” Will confirms.

Once they reveal that they’re with the GBI, Mac takes off but doesn’t get far. And upon discovering the gun in Mac’s bag, Will offers a rather personal aside, saying, “Like your mom once said, ‘People are dumb.'” (It’s probably not the best idea for Will to be bringing up Faith’s mother, whose career he was at least partially responsible for ending, at a time like this…).

We’ll have to wait and see whether and how things ever thaw out between Will and Faith as he settles back into the agency when the next episode airs Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the full logline for the episode teases, “Under mounting political pressure, the GBI and ADA Marion Alba race against time to rescue a kidnapped child, all while uncovering dark secrets that could shatter their preconceived notions of the law enforcement community.”

