‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React to ‘Heartbreaking’ $100K Loss

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune ended its 50th anniversary week on a bummer, as a contestant missed out on the game show’s $100,000 jackpot.

That player was Kiana Moreland, a University of La Verne graduate from Grand Terrance, California, who recently got a doctorate in organizational leadership

Earlier in the game airing on Friday, January 10, Kiana won thousands of dollars — and a three-country African safari — but her luck ran out during the bonus round.

The category was “What Are You Doing?” And after filling in the free letters — R, S, T, L, N, E — and Kiana’s selections — D, C, H, and A — the puzzle board looked like this: H A _ _ N _ A _ E _ L A _ _ H S.

Kiana got “having” and “laughs” but couldn’t get the third word by the time the buzzer sounded. The answer, it turns out, was “HAVING A FEW LAUGHS.”

Showing good sportsmanship, Kiana had a few laughs — and a few winces — when host Ryan Seacrest revealed her prize would have been $100,000. Still, Kiana went home with a $19,290 prize package and a new, Wheel of Fortune-branded addition to her shot glass collection.

On YouTube, viewers empathized with Kiana.

“That was a heartbreaking loss,” one commenter said.

“Very unfortunate moment,” another wrote. “This was solvable for me. Sad. I wanted her to win that prize.”

One commenter said it was a “tough loss” but an “easy [solution] for a $100K puzzle.”

Someone else pointed out the string of losses in the 50th anniversary week, writing, “4 out of 5 bonus rounds lost; this is not the way to celebrate 50 years of America’s game!”

According to Wheel of Fortune recapper Andy Nguyen, Kiana’s misfortune marked the first $100K loss of 2025 and the sixth of the game show’s 42nd season.

Next week, however, is Holland America Cruise Week, so maybe some other player will cruise to victory…

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check Local Listings