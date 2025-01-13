WWE: Oba Femi Reflects on Huge NXT Win, The Rock, Facing John Cena & More

Confetti fell as Oba Femi held his newly won WWE NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil. The Nigerian-born superstar stood proudly at the entranceway alongside new NXT Women’s Champion Guilia to close the show. This special June 6 episode on The CW marked a new era for the brand known for launching WrestleMania headliners.

Femi, 26, certainly has the makings of one. The track and field NIL [Next In Line] athlete already gained many accolades in a short amount of time including winning the 2023 Men’s NXT Breakout Tournament and becoming the longest reigning North American Champion. Now the imposing figure stands at the top of the mountain at a time when NXT has never been hotter.

The night he won the gold from Trick Williams in a triple threat with Eddy Thorpe also saw an appearance from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He lent his star power after opening WWE’s big Raw on Netflix premiere. His daughter known in NXT as Ava, the show’s onscreen general manager, accompanied him to the Golden Globes.

Days after winning the title, we caught up with Femi to reflect on the victory and his meteoric rise.

What did that night mean to you?

Oba Femi: Everyone is looking for their moment. It almost passed me by. I almost didn’t realize this is it and that moment. Sometimes we’re so driven to get to the next goal and do the next objective we don’t stop to smell the roses. I feel like the confetti falling was the realization that this was my moment. That I have to soak it all in. The obligations continue after that. Now I’m the one who has to carry the brand. I’m going to give it everything I have. I’m going to give the best matches, make every appearance. I’m the new Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, Respect. That’s the standard. I want to be that for this brand of NXT.

How was it getting that validation from Shawn Michaels?

He told me congratulations and was proud of what we did. I will always say we because the show comes together with not just one person. It’s not just Oba Femi. He said he liked the match, which is a great compliment from someone who many call the greatest of all-time. I’m happy about sharing those moments with Shawn.

What did you do to celebrate?

I celebrated the next day. I got a couple of drinks and was happy. I’m not one of those people who needs to go out and party and lose their minds. A little celebration is all I need. I try my best to be as strict as possible with what I eat and do. So even going out and eating a little cake and having a couple of drinks is enough celebration to me.

It was also on this night that The Rock made his first-ever appearance on NXT. Were able to share any time together? How was it having him there?

Everyone knows who Rock is. I watched the Rock growing up. He is definitely a great entertainer and professional wrestler. He did tell me congratulations. We crossed paths. There was unfortunately not enough time for us to have a full chat and for him to give me some nuggets. Hopefully, this wasn’t the last time he makes an appearance on NXT. I know for sure it won’t be the last time I come across him. The next time we do I know we’ll have more of a conversation.

When was the moment you felt you were really connecting to the audience?

This is how good the officials at the PC (Performance Center) are, Shawn, [Johnny] Russo (head writer) and (head trainer and vice president of talent development) Matt Bloom. Before you get to TV, you have your coconut matches (live event), the Level Up and all that stuff. The reactions I would get, they started to pick up on it. I didn’t realize the reception I was getting at the time, but they did. They saw something there. They had spotted the reaction and connection of me and the crowd since November 2022. That’s how long ago they saw it. I’m happy it was enough for them to run with me as the guy and give me the ball as they say. I’m happy, lucky and privileged to be that guy.

You won the NXT Championship during what would be NXT’s highest-rated episode in five years. Do you feel added pressure building on this momentum? You’re now one of these locker room leaders.

I’m definitely one of the leaders in the locker room. There are also guys who have been in this locker room way longer than I have. So, they’ve earned their stripes and position. All I know is those guys who have paid their dues for so many years and wrestled for so many years and may not be in the position they wish to be in, the least I can do knowing I’m the guy in the position is do my job well. The least I owe the boys in the back is to have good matches and carry the brand the best I can.

The pressure definitely goes up. Am I feeling the pressure? No. I feel if I give it my all, I think we’ll deliver on every mission we’ve set for us in 2025. It’s about doing what got you to the dance. A lot of times people try to change the formula or switch it up, you can’t do that. You have to come to dance and lead with the people who brought you to the dance. If I do what I did in 2024 leveling up I think we’ll deliver in 2025.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given so far?

I’ve had so many nuggets of advice the past two-and-a-half years. Sometimes it’s weird things people say that will make it click in your head. People can say for you to look at the hard camera, and do all these cues. You don’t really get it until someone says, “You know what? Own your own space.” Then it clicks.

Sometimes there isn’t a nugget of wisdom I can tell you someone told me that will universally work for everyone. There is no such thing. I think it comes down to the constant people telling me things that click. Be big, be you, own your own space. Tell them who you are. That was a big one for me. Every time I’m on screen, let them know who you are. There are easy ways to do that by saying your name in every promo. That’s why people refer to themselves in the third person. The Rock says…People do that, but it doesn’t have to be that. It’s just the little things you do. The way you sell something.

Is there anyone who has been a regular training partner?

I really like working with Ivar. Ivar teaches the big man classes at the PC. He comes in, rolls around with us, watches our matches with us. We helped him get ready for his big return to WWE Raw on Monday nights. Congrats to him becoming a tag champ. He is a big one who has been helpful the past two years.

Is there one thing that people will be surprised to know about you?

I feel it’s more who I am. Under all of this, I’m just a guy. I do like being a dude, going out to Home Depot or Walmart. I just go places and do regular things. I think that is what takes people aback the most. Sometimes someone will see me at the mall and say, “Hey Oba! Nice to meet you, I didn’t think I would see you here.” I ask them why they didn’t think they would see me at the mall. I need clothes too. People have definitely started to recognize me more now. People started to take notice.

You mentioned Hustle, Loyalty, Respect. The mantra of John Cena, who has begun his retirement tour. You’re the NXT champion. What are your thoughts on having a match with him?

That would be something on my bucket list because John Cena is one of those guys I’ve always wanted to wrestle. Now that I know it’s his farewell tour, there is no time like the present. I’d love to do it. If it’s not in the cards though, I also understand. I have a brand to carry and represent. That’s my number one objective anyway.

When it comes to backstage segments, one of your onscreen partners has been Ava. How is it working off her as she is growing her career as well?

Ava is doing a fantastic job as general manager of NXT. The mayor as I say,. Everyone knows her more as the manager on TV, but I get to know Ava as a person. That is also really nice. She is cool.

The next big event for NXT is Vengeance Day on February 15. Anyone you want to defend against?

Vengeance Day, I think Trick Williams would be the most logical way to go in terms of contenders. At the same time, I don’t think personally he deserves it. He made a triple threat match. If he wants to be angry at Eddy’s involvement in the match, that’s cool. It’s his problem. I think we should have a regular number one contender match, four-way match or tournament. Whoever wins, wrestles the ruler on Vengeance Day.

Before that, we have the Royal Rumble. Thoughts on entering the field?

If it’s in the cards, it’s in the cards. If it’s not, it’s not. As I said, I’m the NXT Champion. Here I am. Let’s make NXT great.

WWE NXT, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW