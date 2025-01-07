How ‘The Rookie’ Wrote Out Aaron Thorsen in the Season 7 Premiere

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie Season 7 premiere “The Shot.”]

The Rookie Season 7 may have welcomed two new officers to the precinct — Seth (Patrick Keleher) and Miles (Deric Augustine) — but it also had to write out one: Aaron Thorsen, after it was announced in August 2024 that Tru Valentino wouldn’t be returning.

The Season 7 premiere does that relatively quickly, with Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) talking about how Aaron is now in North Hollywood, happy where no one knows he was a patient of Blair’s (Danielle Campbell) after the therapist turned out to be dirty at the end of Season 6.

After news broke of Valentino’s exit, the actor opened up about leaving in an Instagram story. “I will always cherish my time on The Rookie but couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store,” he wrote. “I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity and feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons. Thank you to the best fans in the world, I know I don’t talk much, but I appreciate you all so much.”

His statement also appeared to leave the door open to a return in the future. “You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire Precinct,” he added. “Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!”

Well, now that we know he’s alive, still a cop, and just transferred, it does seem possible that Valentino could reprise his role in the future.

Elsewhere in the Season 7 premiere, Nolan continues to deal with the fact that Bailey’s (Jenna Dewan) sociopathic ex-husband Jason (Steve Kazee) is free. Watch our first episode of Booked: The Rookie Aftershow to see Fillion break down the episode here.

The Rookie, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC