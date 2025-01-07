Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Hey, maybe something good will come out of Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) being stabbed and fighting for her life on Chicago Med — like Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) deciding that he doesn’t actually want to resign.

The midseason finale left off with Archer dropping off his resignation letter under the door of her office and only seeing her in trouble as the elevator doors closed as he left the floor. The promo that aired for the January 8 midseason premiere, “No Love Lost,” showed him fighting to get back up to her.

“It’s like a horror movie,” Weber tells TV Insider of the return. “At that moment, his military instincts kick in. He’s not going to run and try to get help. He’s going to try to help her, and not only is it instinctive, but at the same time, he’s realizing that he has feelings for this person, that he and Goodwin, while it hasn’t been shown in any real depth throughout the seasons, are in the same world. They’ve had similar backgrounds to a certain extent. They’re a similar age, and he’s found in her a kind of strength, a kind of quiet calm, even when she’s disciplined him that he has learned to respect and embrace and realize that he has to let go on some level. That’s maybe a different conversation, but we are going to see that.”

So yes, Archer is going to “try to intervene” and save her, but he won’t be doing it alone. “The entire hospital is impacted by this incident once they learn that one of their own has been hurt, and it’s not just that she’s the boss,” explains Weber. “She’s become their leader, spiritual and emotional as well. So it’s going to be pretty wild.”

Archer’s resignation came after tensions boiled over between him and Lenox (Sarah Ramos) as co-chiefs and that resulted in him being demoted. Hannah (Jessy Schram) tried to talk him out of resigning, but he did drop off that letter.

It’s a big decision, Weber agrees. “I think that he’s been flirting with just leaving everything in a way. Despite the improvements he’s made in his ability to kind of connect with people and to not be so uptight and angry, I think his old toxic maleness kind of kicked in when he felt supplanted by Lenox, frankly, and I think he took that as a sign that he was sort of losing his sense of place and meaning, and he just needed to get the hell out of there,” he explains.

“Oddly, this is the inflection point for this guy. In one way, it’s been leading to this. He’s had so much stuff to deal with and a lot of it actually has been positive, one of which is his deepening relationship with Hannah, which is by no means romantic, but it’s emotional and that’s been very hard for him to achieve throughout his entire life,” he continues. “So as I think you’ll see, at the moment where he absolutely gives into wanting to leave, what happens? Something enormous happens to kind of make him face his choice. Who is he really? What is his purpose?”

Chicago Med, Midseason Return, Wednesday, January 8, 8/7c, NBC