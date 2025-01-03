Wallace & Gromit’s New Adventure, ‘Outlander’ Goes to Battle, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Returning ‘Home’ to Hallmark

The Oscar-winning duo Wallace & Gromit run “afowl” of penguin nemesis Feathers McGraw in a new animated caper. Everyone’s at risk when Outlander engages in the Battle of Monmouth. Clear the runway for the 17th season of the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race. Hallmark Channel launches the third season of the romantic time-travel drama The Way Home, reversing earlier plans to premiere the episodes exclusively on streaming.

Netflix

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Movie Premiere

Butter me crumpets, the best news so far in 2025 is the return of that daffy British inventor Wallace and his suffering-in-silence dog Gromit, starring in a feature-length stop-motion-animation caper that reunites the adorable duo with their implacable nemesis, jailbird penguin Feathers McGraw (from the Oscar-winning short The Wrong Trousers). With gizmos aplenty and enough Looney Tunes-worthy slapstick action to thrill kids of all ages, Vengeance finds Feathers using Wallace’s latest invention, a robotic gnome servant, against them in his quest for the elusive blue diamond. It’s a riot.

Starz

Outlander

8/7c

Military peril comes to the time-tripping historical romance when Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and their Revolutionary War contemporaries are caught up in the mayhem of 1778’s pivotal Battle of Monmouth. As if that weren’t enough, Lord John (David Berry) and Ian (John Bell) are on a personal mission to save Jamie’s son William (Charles Vandervaart) from a Hessian trap. Before it’s all over, you’ll understand why this episode is titled (like the novel from which it’s adapted) “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood.”

Paramount + Network

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Season Premiere 8/7c

With contestants trumpeting names like Acadia Forgot, Hormona Lisa and Lucky Starzzz, it can mean only one thing: a new season of the exuberant and multi-Emmy winning RuPaul’s Drag Race. Katy Perry is guest judge, joining the regular panel of Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison as Season 17 gets underway with a Squid Game-inspired round of “RuLight, Green Light,” followed by the new cast of queens showing off their skills in a ”Drag Queens Got Talent” show. There’s a new twist this season, in which queens facing elimination can earn immunity with the Badonka Dunk Tank. If they choose one of the levers that dunks Michelle, they won’t have to sashay away!

Peter Stranks / Hallmark Media

The Way Home

Season Premiere

We don’t get to say this often: Score one for linear TV. The third season of the time-travel romance, originally scheduled to stream exclusively on Hallmark+ this week, has been restored to its proper home on the Hallmark Channel after an outcry from fans reluctant to subscribe to yet another streaming service. Now they don’t have to wait to see what happens when Kat (Chyler Leigh) and a now-adult Jacob (Spencer Macpherson) walk into the Landry home after their Season 2 finale reunion.

Patrick Wymore/Paramount+

Dexter: Original Sin

Young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) still has a lot to learn about the killing game, and his father/mentor Harry (Christian Slater) is convinced the 20-year-old isn’t ready to act on his dark impulses, especially after his encounter with hit man Mad Dog (Joe Pantoliano) ended so badly. While an oh-so-hungry Dexter is grounded at home, Miami detective Harry faces his own failings on the witness stand during a murder trial, and before you know it, Dex has a new target in his sights. (The episode airs Sunday on Showtime.)

