John Capodice, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Ace Ventura’ Actor, Dies at 83

Veteran character actor John Capodice, who played Carmine Cerullo in six episodes of General Hospital in the 1990s, has died. He was 83.

Capodice’s passing was confirmed by a listing on New Jersey’s Pizzi Funeral Home website. A cause of death was not disclosed. “John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him,” the obituary reads.

Born on December 25, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, Capodice was a member of the US Army from 1964 to 1966, serving in Korea. After returning to the U.S., he began his acting career, appearing on stage, television, and in many films.

His first on-screen role came in the late 1970s when he starred as Lloyd Lorn in six episodes of the ABC soap opera Ryan’s Hope. He would go on to appear in numerous other classic TV series, including Kate & Allie, Moonlighting, Seinfeld, Murder, She Wrote, Murphy Brown, Law & Order, Will & Grace, and many more.

In 1994, he joined General Hospital as Carmine Cerullo, appearing on and off until 1996. He continued to pop up on TV shows throughout the late 1990s and 2000s, including Six Feet Under, The West Wing, Everybody Hates Chris, CSI, Monk, and Without A Trace.

On film, Capodice was best known as the dismissive police officer in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994). His other film roles included Q (1982), Family Business (1989), The Doors (1991), See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989), Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult (1994), Speed (1994), Independence Day (1996), and Enemy of the State (1998).

In more recent years, he provided a voice for the animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) and appeared in five episodes of the 2024 streaming series Conversation With Mobster.

He is survived by his wife, daughters, and four grandchildren.