Actress and former supermodel Dayle Haddon was found dead of a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning while staying with her daughter Ryan Haddon and actor son-in-law Marc Blucas for the holidays. Now, a resurfaced 2016 interview with Hallmark reveals that Blucas had spent years renovating the 1700s farmhouse where Haddon died.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Blucas said in the Hallmark interview of remodeling the house built in 1711. “And it’s a way to stay creatively stimulated when I’m not out filming and working.” The actor went on to say that his love of renovating inspired the family’s choice to move to the East Coast, which has so many historic homes available for renovation. Blucas shared his progress on the house in 2021 with an Instagram post that contained a lengthy caption about the project.

“When we moved to Pennsylvania 10 years ago, my wife took a giant leap of faith…by allowing me to pursue a dream to find a historic property that I could restore for our growing family,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “That’s a really nice way of saying I wanted to buy — and live in — a s****box. A place I could re-imagine. One that was going to require patience, love, and effort to make it a finished product.”

The caption continued, “And while I’m not sure that’s ever an attainable result with a 310-year-old farmhouse, we have created something magical along the way, and hopefully showed our kids the value of hard work, preserving our historic buildings and the gratification that comes with learning new things and doing them yourself.”

The carbon monoxide leak was caused by a faulty flue and exhaust pipe attached to a boiler in the house where Dayle and 76-year-old Walter Blucas were staying, according to an updated police report of the incident obtained by People.

“The investigation indicates a faulty flue and exhaust pipe on a gas heating system caused the carbon monoxide leak,” the statement says. “This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of carbon monoxide safety precautions in our homes.”

Walter Blucas was found unconscious on the first floor on the morning of December 27, and Haddon was found dead in a bedroom upstairs. Blucas is receiving treatment at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Haddon is survived by her daughter, her son-in-law, and four grandchildren.