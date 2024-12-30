Acorn’s ‘Darby & Joan,’ Monday Night Football Rematch, Conflict at the ‘Last Resort’ and ‘Below Deck,’ Night of the ‘Jackal’

Vince Valitutti / AcornTV

Darby and Joan

Season Premiere

Need a scenic getaway? Ride along with retired Australian detective Jack Darby (The Thorn Birds’ Bryan Brown) and British widow Joan Kirkhope (Greta Scacchi), who bonded in the first season of the light mystery series while sharing picaresque adventures throughout Queensland. In the second season, Joan is determined to help Jack address the cloud hanging over his career, solving mysteries along the way. The new season opens with two episodes, in which the duo get caught up in a feud between brothers, then come to the aid of a nurse who they later discover is accused of being an angel of death.

Monday Night Football

8/7c

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is the setting for a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers in this week’s MNF simulcast. When the teams met last January, the 49ers wiped out the Lions’ 24-7 halftime lead and went on to win 34-31, spoiling Detroit’s bid for what would have been their first Super Bowl appearance.

90 Day: The Last Resort

8/7c

On TLC’s 90 Day: The Last Resort (8/7c), the spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé faces a reckoning when the couples’ sex therapy homework at the Arizona oasis fails to provide results. While Natalie seeks forgiveness from the other ladies, they all find they’re not welcome when they crash the guys’ party. Followed by the Last Resort: Between the Sheets recap at 9/8c. On Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht (9/8c), there’s trouble aboard the Parsifal III when Gary asks a tricky question to Daisy, who drops the ball in a challenging situation, and Chef Cloyce works through a difficult seven-course dinner.

The Day of the Jackal

Nominated for Golden Globes for Best Drama and actor (Eddie Redmayne), the sleek thriller about a notorious international assassin makes its pulse-pounding first episode available on broadcast TV (airing at 10/9c). For the rest, you’ll need to go to Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

The Hunger Games and Catching Fire (noon/11c, AMC): May the odds be ever in your favor as you relive the drama and emotional suspense of the first and second films in the franchise series based on Suzanne Collins’ blockbuster dystopian novels. Jennifer Lawrence stars as the resourceful Katniss Everdeen, a teenager from Panem who’s forced to fight to the death in the deadliest competition this side of Squid Game.

Ancient Aliens: Origins (9/8c, History): For centuries, travelers looked to the North Star for navigation support, but what if extraterrestrials looked down upon Earth's mysterious markings for similar assistance? Tag along with researchers as they examine Peru's Nazca Lines and Ohio's Serpent Mound for answers.

(9/8c, History): For centuries, travelers looked to the North Star for navigation support, but what if extraterrestrials looked down upon Earth’s mysterious markings for similar assistance? Tag along with researchers as they examine Peru’s Nazca Lines and Ohio’s Serpent Mound for answers. American Dad (10/9c, TBS): When Jeff finally gets a job and exceeds everyone’s expectations for wealth, his wife Hayley steps up to protect him from the family’s greed.