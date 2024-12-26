‘Squid Game 2,’ 2024 in Review, 24 Hours of Andy Hardy

As a grisly post-Christmas treat, Netflix drops a second season of the global hit Squid Game. Robin Roberts leads an ABC News recap of 2024. Turner Classic Movies showcases its Star of the Month, Mickey Rooney, in a 24-hour marathon of Andy Hardy movies.

Netflix

Squid Game

Season Premiere

The algorithm made them do it. How else to explain Netflix dropping a second season of the brutal Korean pop-culture phenomenon the day after Christmas? So much for goodwill toward men, as a new gathering of desperate sitting ducks participates in those deadly children’s games. Among them, once again donning his green track suit and 456 label, is Season 1’s sole survivor, Gi-hun (Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae), so shattered by the experience he couldn’t enjoy the fortune he earned and vows to stop the game from the inside. Won’t be easy, even with detective Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) on the outside trying to locate where the carnage is being secretly staged. In a new twist, the players vote after each round whether to continue, turning one side against another when the forces of greed take on those arguing for self-preservation.

ABC News

The Year: 2024

Special 9/8c

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts looks back at the past eventful 12 months, with fellow ABC News anchors and correspondents weighing in on the news events and breakthrough celebrities that made an impression. The two-hour special features interviews with Olympians and Dancing With the Stars alums Ilona Maher and Stephen “Pommel Horse Guy” Nedoroscik, musicians Elton John, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, the ever-outspoken Charlamagne Tha God, ABC personalities Joan “Golden Bachelorette” Vassos and Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter, with RNC co-chair Lara Trump reflecting on the presidential race.

Everett Collection

A Family Affair

To cap the monthlong tribute to Star of the Month Mickey Rooney, TCM showcases the actor’s best-known role, as sweet-natured and girl-crazy Andy Hardy, in a 24-hour marathon of all 16 movies in the franchise. It begins with 1937’s A Family Affair and ends on Friday at 7:15 am/ET with the 1958 sequel Andy Hardy Comes Home. If you only have time for one, consider Love Finds Andy Hardy (10:15 am/ET) from 1938, with Andy torn between his girlfriend Polly (Ann Rutherford), the alluring Cynthia (Lana Turner) and new neighbor Betsy (Judy Garland making her first appearance in the series).

INSIDE THURSDAY TV: