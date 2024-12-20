‘The View’ on Winter Hiatus: When Will the Show Return With New Episodes?

Following Friday’s (December 20) holiday episode, in which all of the cohosts (Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin) wore celebratory headgear, The View is now on winter break, with reruns scheduled to air in the talk show’s typical 11 a.m. ET timeslot on ABC.

So when will the series return with new episodes?

ABC has revealed that the network will be airing reruns from December 23 until January 3, which means a full two weeks of repeat programming. That means the first new live episode of The View is likely to air on Monday, January 5, 2025.

Until then, here’s a look at the encore broadcasts on deck for the next two weeks:

  • Monday, December 23: Cynthia Erivo (November 14th episode)
  • Tuesday, December 24: Charlamagne That God and James Van Der Beek (December 4th episode)
  • Wednesday, December 25: Pre-empted, no episode
  • Thursday, December 26: Edward Norton and Carol Kane (December 12th episode)
  • Friday, December 27: Marc Summers (December 10th episode)
  • Monday, December 30: Kerry Washington and Nikki Glaser (December 18th episode)
  • Tuesday, December 31: Jamie Lee Curtis and Jordin Sparks (December 20th episode)
  • Wednesday, January 1: Pre-empted, no episode
  • Thursday, January 2: Tyler Perry and The Temptations (December 17th episode)
  • Friday, January 3: A Day of Hot Topics (December 16th episode)

When The View does return with new episodes in the first full week of 2025, fans can likely expect the six hosts to dig into more “Hot Topics” and celebrity guest interviews, although the network has not yet announced a list of who will join the show in the weeks ahead.

If you’re looking for what to watch this holiday season, look no further. TV Insider has put together the ultimate guide to the 2024 holiday broadcast schedule right here. 

