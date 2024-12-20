‘Original Sin’ Star Reno Wilson Hints Bobby Watt Was There for That Grisly ‘Dexter’ Scene

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Dexter: Original Sin Episodes 2 and 3, “Kid in a Candy Store” and “Miami Vice.”]

You know the one. There’s a scene in Dexter that’s so disturbing it makes everything about Dexter Morgan suddenly make sense. Here he is, a two-year-old child who’s been left for dead and screaming in a pool of his own mother’s blood after watching her be dismembered by the cartel. He’s found and instantly adopted by Harry Morgan, who tries to provide him with a safe and loving home, but the trauma has already been tattooed on the boy’s heart and mind.

Dexter fans have seen flashes of this scene so many times, and it looks like that moment may come back into play in a big way in Dexter: Original Sin — and possibly with a new detail we haven’t seen before.

In Episode 2 of the Paramount+ with Showtime prequel series, “Kid in a Candy Store,” we see young Harry (Christian Slater) and his partner Bobby Watt (Reno Wilson) arresting Laura Moran and her drug-dealing boyfriend with hopes of flipping one of them — with Laura proving to be the easier mark thanks to her love of her two sons and desire to go home to them instead of rotting in a jail cell.

Then, in Episode 3, we see the beginning of how that cooperation agreement works; Laura makes efforts to move up in the criminal underworld and keeps her cool under pressure when grilled on why she should be trusted. As smooth-talking as she is with the cartel liaison, though, audiences are quickly reminded of the gruesome fate that awaits her when they take her to the shipyard, and Harry gets nervous about being out of contact with her. This time, she’s successful and walks away unscathed, but we know there’ll be a next time.

Actor Reno Wilson, whose Bobby Watt is a newcomer to the franchise written specifically for Original Sin, hinted to TV Insider that the character will be there for a very iconic scene from the original franchise… even though we didn’t know it before.

When we asked Wilson if he was aware of the dark side Dexter had since he was around during the era of the Laura Moser murder, he said, “No. But I will say there is a very iconic moment that Bobby is a part of that we didn’t know that he was a part of it watching the original series.”

Does that mean there’s yet another witness to the mayhem that unfolds for the Moser family? And if so, what is he going to make of Harry’s decision to take Dexter in and leave the other boy, Brian Moser, in the foster system? More importantly, does this have something to do with why we don’t meet Bobby in the events of the original series?

We’ll have to wait and see how this all unfolds when Dexter: Original Sin returns for the next episode on December 27.

Dexter: Original Sin, Fridays, Paramount+ with Showtime