‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Casts Rhys Darby — Plus Watch Season 3 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
A pirate in space?! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has added an Our Flag Means Death star for its upcoming third season.

Fans at New York Comic Con were surprised at the Star Trek Universe panel with a Strange New Worlds section, featuring cast members Ethan Peck and Carol Kane, as well as executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. During it, it was announced that Rhys Darby will be guest starring and a sneak peek was revealed. The third season will premiere in 2025, and the fourth has already been picked up.

The clip picks up with the Enterprise still dealing with the Gorn, who, at the end of Season 2, had taken some of the crew captive. So while they’ve been ordered to retreat and rendezvous with the fleet, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) notes that they weren’t told to do so immediately. But there are a few problems, namely they’re still being fired upon and they can’t beam their people back to the Enterprise.

Rong Fu as Mitchell, Anson Mount as Pike, and Rebecca Romijn as Una in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Episode 1

Marni Grossman / Paramount+

The crew comes up with a plan, but they only have one shot. And with that, it’s time for a game of chicken. Pike’s “Let’s hit it” seems appropriate. Watch the full clip above.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. It follows Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the starship, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series also stars Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with special guest stars Paul Wesley and Carol Kane. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 3, 2025, Paramount+

