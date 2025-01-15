‘The Couple Next Door’: Sam Heughan Is a ‘Man With Secrets’ in Starz’s ‘Very Sexy Series’

Eleanor Tomlinson and Sam Heughan in 'The Couple Next Door'
Starz

The Couple Next Door

“The main theme of the [The Couple Next Door] is desire and what happens when ordinary people cross their own moral boundaries. It’s the anticipation of this forbidden sex, that slow, burning obsession, which will eventually ignite in spectacular fashion, which makes this a very sexy series,” says executive producer Jo McGrath of the new six-part dark psychological thriller starring Outlander heartthrob Sam Heughan.

Heughan is traffic cop Danny, living in an upscale community with his yoga instructor wife, Becka (Jessica De Gouw, Pennyworth). They have an open relationship and welcome the new couple on their street, teacher Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson, Poldark) and journalist Pete (Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away With Murder), with very open arms.

Sam Heughan and Jessica De Gouw in 'The Couple Next Door'

Starz

To cast the irresistible Danny, “We needed a star actor who could exude sex appeal but at the same time could convey real emotion and vulnerability,” says McGrath, who sees something of Heughan’s Outlander character, 18th century Highlander Jamie Fraser, in Danny. “They’re both somewhat flawed heroes, determined and stubborn but still capable of change. On the face of it, Danny is a macho alpha male, but underneath that tough guy exterior, he’s a man with secrets struggling to keep his job and his family on track.”

37 Shows We're Excited for in 2025
Related

37 Shows We're Excited for in 2025

Danny’s secrets aren’t just about what goes on behind closed bedroom doors. There are some shady goings-on at work that, if discovered, could blow up his life, and what he chooses to hide from Becka could split them apart. But all that innocent Evie sees is a glamorous couple offering adventure. “Evie and Pete have been together as a couple since a very early age,” McGrath explains. “Evie hasn’t had any other serious boyfriends, and she meets Danny and Becka at a stage in her life where she’s clearly yearning for more excitement.”

The obsession, jealousy, and intrigue lead to a terrifying night, glimpsed in the series’ premiere. As the episodes progress, McGrath promises you’ll be all-in: “The series builds to a chilling climax where the stakes are life-threatening.”

The Couple Next Door, Series Premiere, Friday, January 17, 9/8c, Starz

