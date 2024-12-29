‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance 2025: Here’s Who Fans Want to Win
Jeopardy!’s 2025 postseason, culminating in the coveted Tournament of Champions, is upon us. The quiz show’s scrappiest annual event is the Second Chance Competition, with 18 non-winners from the past year back with a vengeance and a score to settle.
In recent years, the quiz show’s postseason (or tournament season) has consisted of three acts. The starting gun is a two-week Second Chance for players who did not win their initial games but came so achingly close that producers want them back. The two winners of that event advance to the Champions Wildcard Tournament for brief champs who didn’t make the ToC cusp. Finally, the two winners from that advance to the headliner, the 2025 ToC.
Here are the matchups for Second Chance, as in, which players are facing each other starting this Monday, December 30:
Group 1:
Monday, December 30: Alex Michev faces Will Yancey and Tekla Sauter
Tuesday, December 31: Scott Tcheng faces Kaitlin Tarr and Mike Ferguson
Wednesday, January 1: Colleen Matthews faces Gino Montoya and Josh Moss
Thursday, January 2: Two-day point affair finals
Friday, January 3: Two-day point affair finals (one winner emerges)
Group 2:
Monday, January 6: Jonquil Garrick-Reynolds faces Steve Miller and Drew Goins
Tuesday, January 7: Enzo Cunanan faces Zoe Grobman and Josh Heit
January 8, 2025: Sam Cameron faces Ferdinand Percentie and Lindsay Denninger
Thursday, January 9: Two-day point affair finals
Friday, January 10: Two-day point affair finals (one winner emerges)
Fans took to Reddit ahead of the event’s premiere to predict who follow Juveria Zaheer and Rowan Ward’s footsteps and win. Many put their money on two players; Drew Goins and Enzo Cunanan.
“My predictions: week 1: Will Kaitlin Gino,” one fan wrote. “Week 2: Drew, Enzo, Ferdinand.”
“Team Enzo baby!” wrote another, referring to the impressive player that nearly beat 15-day champ Adriana Harmeyer.
“I think Drew would likely win the 2nd half. He kinda resembles a 1980s George Michael during the Wham days,” wrote a third, also picking Drew Goins. A journalist from Honolulu, Hawaii, Goins became a fan-favorite after losing to three-day champ and Clint Eastwood lookalike David Erb.
“Holy cow, Enzo/Zoe/Josh is a tough draw for all three,” wrote a fourth.
The 2025 postseason airs in one chunk and until early February 2025. The following event, Wildcard, will also be two weeks, and the ToC will last around two and a half weeks and premiere on January 27, 2025.
This ToC ropes together the top 21 contestants from last April until December, including Harmeyer (15 wins) Isaac Hirsch (nine wins), and Drew Basile (seven wins). Once more, the finals will be a first-to-three wins format, so please don’t call it a best of seven, Ken Jennings! The grand prize is $250,000 and a berth into Jeopardy! Masters.
Who do you think will win the Second Chance Competition? Are you excited for the 2025 postseason? Let us know in the comments section below!
