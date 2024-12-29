‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance 2025: Here’s Who Fans Want to Win

Darian Lusk
Comments
jeopardy-12-19
Jeopardy!

Jeopardy!’s 2025 postseason, culminating in the coveted Tournament of Champions, is upon us. The quiz show’s scrappiest annual event is the Second Chance Competition, with 18 non-winners from the past year back with a vengeance and a score to settle.

In recent years, the quiz show’s postseason (or tournament season) has consisted of three acts. The starting gun is a two-week Second Chance for players who did not win their initial games but came so achingly close that producers want them back. The two winners of that event advance to the Champions Wildcard Tournament for brief champs who didn’t make the ToC cusp. Finally, the two winners from that advance to the headliner, the 2025 ToC.

Here are the matchups for Second Chance, as in, which players are facing each other starting this Monday, December 30:

jeopardy-second-chance jeopardy-second-chance

Group 1:

Monday, December 30: Alex Michev faces Will Yancey and Tekla Sauter

Tuesday, December 31: Scott Tcheng faces Kaitlin Tarr and Mike Ferguson

Wednesday, January 1: Colleen Matthews faces Gino Montoya and Josh Moss

Thursday, January 2: Two-day point affair finals

Friday, January 3: Two-day point affair finals (one winner emerges)

Group 2:

Monday, January 6: Jonquil Garrick-Reynolds faces Steve Miller and Drew Goins

Tuesday, January 7: Enzo Cunanan faces Zoe Grobman and Josh Heit

January 8, 2025: Sam Cameron faces Ferdinand Percentie and Lindsay Denninger

Thursday, January 9: Two-day point affair finals

Friday, January 10: Two-day point affair finals (one winner emerges)

Fans took to Reddit ahead of the event’s premiere to predict who follow Juveria Zaheer and Rowan Ward’s footsteps and win. Many put their money on two players; Drew Goins and Enzo Cunanan.

“My predictions: week 1: Will Kaitlin Gino,” one fan wrote. “Week 2: Drew, Enzo, Ferdinand.”

“Team Enzo baby!” wrote another, referring to the impressive player that nearly beat 15-day champ Adriana Harmeyer.

“I think Drew would likely win the 2nd half. He kinda resembles a 1980s George Michael during the Wham days,” wrote a third, also picking Drew Goins. A journalist from Honolulu, Hawaii, Goins became a fan-favorite after losing to three-day champ and Clint Eastwood lookalike David Erb.

“Holy cow, Enzo/Zoe/Josh is a tough draw for all three,” wrote a fourth.

'Jeopardy!' Announces 2025 Second Chance Competition — See Lineup & Details
Related

'Jeopardy!' Announces 2025 Second Chance Competition — See Lineup & Details

The 2025 postseason airs in one chunk and until early February 2025. The following event, Wildcard, will also be two weeks, and the ToC will last around two and a half weeks and premiere on January 27, 2025.

This ToC ropes together the top 21 contestants from last April until December, including Harmeyer (15 wins) Isaac Hirsch (nine wins), and Drew Basile (seven wins). Once more, the finals will be a first-to-three wins format, so please don’t call it a best of seven, Ken Jennings! The grand prize is $250,000 and a berth into Jeopardy! Masters.

Who do you think will win the Second Chance Competition? Are you excited for the 2025 postseason? Let us know in the comments section below!

Jeopardy, Weeknights, Check local listings

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy! champ Laura Faddah
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Laura Faddah Breaks All-Time Record With 7th Win
Dayle Haddon on red carpet
2
Dayle Haddon Found Dead at Hallmark Star’s Home After ‘Tragic Accident’
'Squid Game' Season 2 cast
3
‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Survivors: Everyone Who Lived
Bill Maher and Jay Leno
4
Bill Maher Confronts Jay Leno Over His ‘Gambling Debts’ & Mysterious Black Eye
Isabella Strahan Instagram
5
Isabella Strahan Wows in Bikini Photos a Year After Radiation Therapy