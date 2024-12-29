‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance 2025: Here’s Who Fans Want to Win

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!’s 2025 postseason, culminating in the coveted Tournament of Champions, is upon us. The quiz show’s scrappiest annual event is the Second Chance Competition, with 18 non-winners from the past year back with a vengeance and a score to settle.

In recent years, the quiz show’s postseason (or tournament season) has consisted of three acts. The starting gun is a two-week Second Chance for players who did not win their initial games but came so achingly close that producers want them back. The two winners of that event advance to the Champions Wildcard Tournament for brief champs who didn’t make the ToC cusp. Finally, the two winners from that advance to the headliner, the 2025 ToC.

Here are the matchups for Second Chance, as in, which players are facing each other starting this Monday, December 30: