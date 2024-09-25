‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Want Player Drew Goins to Return for Second Chance

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!‘s latest reigning champion gave fellow competitor Drew Goins a run for his money in the September 25th match, and despite David Erb winning his third consecutive game, Goins made a strong case for Second Chance Tournament consideration.

At least, that’s how fans feel after tuning into the game that also included Diane Lochner. Introduced as a journalist from Honolulu, Hawai’i, Goins didn’t hesitate to hit the buzzer throughout both Jeopardy! rounds, going head-to-head mostly with Erb, a puzzle designer from Seattle, Washington.

Erb’s two-day winnings totaled $57, 143 going into Wednesday’s match, and as the game unfolded, Drew was leading by the end of the first Jeopardy! round, entering Double Jeopardy! with $9,600 against David’s mere $2,600 and Diane’s $3,000. Ultimately, it was a Daily Double that pushed David to the head of the pack, doubling his score during the round and raising it to $20,000.

But Drew persisted and finished Double Jeopardy! with $16,800 against David’s $22,000. Diane’s chances of winning were defeated as she entered Final Jeopardy! with only $3,400.

Unfortunately, Drew provided the wrong response in Final Jeopardy! and even if he hadn’t, David’s wager with a correct response was too large to allow a victory. In the end, David won big with $33,611 and Drew finished with $11,601. Diane added a small sum to her third-place score of $4,400.

The category for Final Jeopardy! had been “Shakespeare,” with the clue reading, “‘Blood will have blood,’ says this title character, who is later told ‘be bloody, bold & resolute.'” The correct response was “Who is Macbeth?” Drew responded with “Who is Titus Andronicus?”

David’s three-day total landed at $90, 754, but fans aren’t counting Drew out quite yet as many are pulling for his Second Chance callback.

“Hopefully Drew is remembered for second chances,” one fan commented on Reddit. “To do so well against David when David found both of the Double Jeopardy Daily Doubles is impressive.”

“Drew should be a shoo-in for Second Chance!” another fan responded.

“Yes he had 22 correct responses, 4 more than David!” another viewer pointed out.

“The whole time I was thinking either David is a lock for the Champions Wildcard if he loses or Drew is a lock for the Second Chance tourney if he loses. Incredible game and an exciting battle!” another fan remarked.

So, what do you think? Is Drew poised for a Second Chance spot? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned fore more on Jeopardy!.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings