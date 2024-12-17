‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Say These Games ‘Should be Retired’

Is it time for The Price Is Right to clean house and bid adieu to some of its older games? Some fans think so, taking to the TPIR Reddit forum on Tuesday (December 17) to share that the iconic game show would be better off without certain pricing games.

“Pricing games that should have been retired,” an initial user titled the post. They continued, “I’m curious what pricing games that are still in circulation today you feel should have been retired. It’s hard to say now because a lot of the current games that have been around for a long time that are more on the boring side aren’t mechanically intricate, and bad mechanics were a common reason for a lot of the older games to be retired. My personal picks are Freeze Frame, Flip Flop, and Switch. They’re all quite boring.”

While it’s understood that the charm of TPIR is that the games have been in play for decades, long before Drew Carey’s reign, other fans took to the comments section to agree that certain pricing games could be discontinued—especially ones where a contestant makes one choice to win the prize.

“The ones you mentioned I agree with,” a second fan wrote. “Basically all the ‘is it this price or that price,’ 50/50 style games I think are boring and should be retired.

“Yeah, those are a snooze fest,” wrote a third. “But I guess they’re there to balance out the games that take a bit longer to play.”