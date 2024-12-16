‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Blast Drew Carey After Tricky Game Baffles Player

Could Drew Carey better explain the rules of tricky games on The Price Is Right? That’s what some fans were left thinking after a clearly out-of-her-depth contestant won the segment “Do The Math.” And the player who won also shared that she “didn’t” understand what was going on.

The segment involved Sophie, who, on December 12’s episode, took on the “Do The Math” game. The pricing game entails a contestant being shown two prizes, and a dollar figure representing the difference in value between them. Without knowing the price of either prize, the contestant must decide whether the dollar figure should be added to or subtracted from the price on the left to equal the price of the prize on the right. The prices of both prizes are then revealed, and if correct, the contestant wins both prizes.

Sophie, however, was not a good match for this game. When host Carey called her down, she nervously told him, “Math is not my thing.” Carey said, “It’s a simple equation.” He unveiled the two prizes, a home bar and a home office setup with a Macbook Air.

The host explained, “It’s the price of the home bar, plus $947 equals the price of the laptop and the desk.” Cut to a confused-looking Sophie. Carey continued, “Or, is it the prize of the home bar, minus $947, equals the prize of the laptop and the desk. The price of the home bar, plus or minus $947.”

The host further clarified exactly what she should do, but not, according to some fans, the overall game rules: “If you think the home bar is more expensive say minus $947, if you think it’s less expensive say plus $947.”

Turning completely flush, Sophie stammered, “Plus? minus?” causing Carey to burst out laughing as she clearly could not, as they name entailed, do the math. “I’ll say more!” she decided, thinking the bar was worth more.

This meant the $947 was subtracted, making the home bar $3,492 and the home office $2,649. She was on-the-money, having picked the right swap to make. “You got it!” Carey said. Sophie raced over to claim both prizes.

In the comments section of the clip, some fans were left saying Carey could have better explained the confusing game to a clearly confused contestant – and even they didn’t all fully get the gist.

“I didn’t even understand the question,” one comment read.

“I don’t think she even knew what she had guessed,” another fan wrote.

“Yeah not my thing either I dunno what just happened,” wrote a third.

Sophie chimed in to reply to that user explaining she did not understand the game, even after Carey’s explanation: “I didn’t ! :) made a guess,” she wrote.

A fourth replied to her: “Super proud of you for giving it a shot. It takes heart to even get up there.

Other fans supported Carey in the comments and felt he did a winning job at outlining the game.

“He did such a good job explaining the game to someone who clearly didn’t understand

“I love Drew as the host! He’s so kind and thoughtful!

“The confusion is palpable. Glad she won though,” wrote one more, however. “This is a tricky pricing game without question, but congratulations to her on winning her prizes. ”

What did you think of Sophie’s “Do The Math” win? Did the segment add up to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!