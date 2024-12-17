Michelle Obama appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, December 17, where she opened up about her family’s holiday traditions, why her husband Barack is difficult to buy gifts for, and her new book, Overcoming: A Workbook.

In the interview, the former First Lady said the Obamas holiday traditions haven’t changed much from their days in the White House. She revealed that Thanksgiving is spent with her family “on the mainland,” and then they head to Hawaii for Christmas.

“You know my husband grew up in Hawaii—one of the reasons why I married him. My in-laws, I was like, ‘Okay, is this where Christmas is going to be?’” Michelle quipped, per Rolling Stone.

Michelle and Barack married in October 1992 and share two children, Malia (26) and Sasha (23). “Since the girls were little, we’ve been going to Hawaii [for Christmas],” Michelle explained. “[Barack’s] family is there, and now it’s his sister, my nieces, and a bunch of friends who’ve been joining us for years. We head to the island for a little sun.”

She then joked, “That’s why you got to pick your husband right… he got a lot cuter when I found out he was from Hawaii, I was like, ‘oh okay.'”

When Hudson asked which family member is the hardest person to shop for, Michelle immediately answered, “He is,” referring to the former U.S. President.

“I mean, he just doesn’t do much. He golfs, and there’s only so many golf balls you can get a dude,” she added. “I already got the clubs. I can’t get him another golf shirt. He’s really hard, and he doesn’t want anything.”

“He’s one of these sort of ‘Just a nice letter.’ And he means it. So he’s really hard to shop for,” she continued, adding that she wants to buy him some nice clothes because “he’s also cheap.”

Michelle said she once bought him a nice jacket, which she tried to hide the price of. Barack asked, ‘Why’d you spend this much on a jacket?’ and she replied, “That’s what a gift is!”

Even though her husband is tough to shop for, Michelle stated she prides herself on her gift-giving and is the one who takes charge of the holidays.

“I’m the one who organizes all the gift-giving. I make sure that all the kids we know are covered, I’ve got my list… I’m the one that makes Christmas happen,” she stated.

Michelle also touched on her new book, Overcoming: A Workbook, which is a companion to her No. 1 New York Times bestseller, The Light We Carry, featuring practical tools for navigating life’s challenges and fortifying oneself in the face of uncertainty, obstacles, and self-doubt.

