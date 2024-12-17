Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

If you’ve wanted to see Parker (Gary Cole) actually pick up some of those pastries he brings in to work every day, well, you’re in luck: That’s exactly what’s coming when NCIS returns on Monday, January 27, 2025.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that The Resident‘s Melina Kanakaredes will guest star in the midseason premiere as the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery. In the episode, titled “Baker’s Man,” after NCIS learns that the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery is being blackmailed, they hatch a plan to save her. Plus, tensions heighten when Torres’ (Wilmer Valderrama) secret romance is discovered. Star Rocky Carroll directed the episode. Check out the full version of our exclusive photo of Kanakaredes with Cole below.

Kanakaredes is “great,” executive producer Steven D. Binder tells us. “We talk about archetype, our dream character, and she was the name on the board when we were breaking the story. She’s a ton of fun. Parker, I think, has a little crush on his baker. We’ll finally get to see Parker buy some pastries. We’ll see where some of them come from. I’ve always been of the mind that half of them come from some expat who owns a gas station and happens to sell these mother country pastries. But this one he actually is going to buy from a legit pastry shop. She’s going to, how do I put this? She might not be a good guy.”

And Kanakaredes might be back. “The original plan was just the one episode, but she was so great that we have a board of people who, let’s see if we can bring this person back. So it’s just the one episode planned, but she’s certainly someone we’d love to see again,” says Binder.

What are you hoping to see when Melina Kanakaredes guest stars from her character and dynamic with Parker? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Returns, Monday, January 27, 2025, 9/8c, CBS