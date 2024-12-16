Get ready to enjoy all of the warm and fuzzy feelings that Stars Hollow has to offer as Gilmore Girls finds a home on Hulu.

The former WB-turned-CW series, which has streamed on Netflix for years is branching out as the complete 153-episode series joins the Hulu library. Amy Sherman-Palladino‘s beloved drama arrives just in time for the holiday season, plus the streaming service offers fans a quick and easy way to access the “Holiday Episodes” Collection under the Gilmore Girls show page.

Among the installments fans can tune into that will put them in the proper holiday spirit are Season 1’s “Rory’s Dance” and “Forgiveness And Stuff,” Season 2’s “The Bracebridge Dinner,” Season 3’s “That’ll Do, Pig,” Season 4’s “In the Clamor and the Glangor,” Season 5’s “Women of Questionable Morals,” Season 6’s “Just Like Gwen and Gavin,” and Season 7’s “Merry Fisticuffs” and “Santa’s Secret Stuff.”

But there is so much more to enjoy in the Gilmore Girls collection beyond holiday episodes as the show follows mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and teen Rory (Alexis Bledel) and their day-to-day life in their charming small Connecticut town. While 32-year-old Lorelai has a vision for her teenage daughter with dreams of attending private school and Harvard, Rory’s mind turns to boys and adolescent self-reliance which leads to a bit of a rebellious streak.

Mix in a strained relationship with Lorelai’s wealthy parents Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard (Edward Hermann), and you have plenty of drama to go around. Along with starring Graham, Bledel, Bishop, and Hermann, Gilmore Girls‘ cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, Yanic Truesdale, Scott Patterson, Liza Weil, Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia, Sean Gunn, Matt Czuchry, Chris Eigeman, and Liz Torres among others.

The show was written and created for television by Amy Sherman-Palladino who executive produced the series with Gavin Polone and Daniel Palladino.

