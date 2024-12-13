‘Blue Bloods’ Finale, ‘Dexter’ Prequel, Elton John’s Journey, ‘Conclave’ and ‘Joker’ Begin Streaming

CBS

Blue Bloods

Series Finale 10/9c

“We’ve had a great ride,” Tom Selleck declared in a recent prime-time special celebrating Blue Bloods’ long run, dominating Friday nights for 14 seasons. That’s an understatement. With one last Sunday family dinner, and a citywide crisis for the various Reagans to manage, the series signs off to the dismay of its legion of fans. Edward James Olmos guest-stars as the inmate father of a gang member who rallies New York City’s many warring gangs to cause mayhem as they demand amnesty for their members behind bars. However it all plays out, Fridays won’t feel quite the same again with this family police drama no longer breaking (and buttering) bread together.

Myrna Suarez / Paramount+ with Showtime

Dexter: Original Sin

Series Premiere

How did Dexter Morgan get started on his blood-drenched crusade to wreak justice on villains who slipped through the cracks? “In the beginning, there was blood,” we’re told, as Michael C. Hall provides the inner voice for an origin story. Irish actor Patrick Gibson stars as the young Dex, welcomed into the Miami P.D. as a forensics intern under the watchful eye of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), who introduces a moral code to control his son’s darkest urges. Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar co-star as precinct mentors, with Molly Brown as his high-school age sister, Deb. Episodes air Sundays at 9/8c on Showtime.

Elton John: Never Too Late

Documentary Premiere

Named Time Magazine’s 2024 Icon of the Year, Elton John reflects on his remarkable career and his personal highs and lows in a stirring documentary that moves full circle from his legendary 1975 Dodger Stadium concert to his farewell show there in 2022. In the 1970s, with chart-topping hits on seven #1 albums, the flamboyant singer-songwriter appeared to have it all. But as the film from R.J. Cutler and John’s husband, David Furnish, reveals, it was a hollow success marred by struggles with drugs and sexuality until he got clean and found deeper purpose with family. At 77, he’s still standing. “Never Too Late” is also the title of a new song featured in the documentary, written by John and Brandy Carlile.

Conclave

Streaming Premiere

Touted as an Oscar contender in the Best Picture and some acting races, nominated for seven Golden Globes and named one of the year’s top 10 films by the AFI and the National Board of Review, director Edward Berger’s absorbing suspense drama about the election of a new pope makes its streaming debut less than two months after its premiere in theaters. Ralph Fiennes stars as a cardinal in charge of the tense conclave when the College of Cardinals gathers to elect a successor after the current pontiff dies of a heart attack. Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow co-star as cardinals vying for the sacred honor, but as scandals and gossip disrupt the Vatican’s corridors of power, it’s anyone’s guess who’ll rise to the top.

Also making its streaming debut, having met much less enthusiastic critical response, is the Batman sequel Joker: Folie à Deux on Max, pairing Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix with Lady Gaga. The movie premieres on HBO Saturday night at 8/7c.

Carry-On

Movie Premiere

As if traveling during the holidays wasn’t cringe-inducing enough. Taron Egerton (who once played the aforementioned Elton John in Rocketman) stars in a breakneck thriller as a meek TSA agent who’s caught between a bomb and a hard place when a psychopath (Ozark’s Jason Bateman) blackmails him into letting a lethal package make it through screening and onto a Christmas Eve flight. Can this LAX luggage scanner save the day and keep his girlfriend (Sofia Carson) from a sniper’s crosshairs?

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: