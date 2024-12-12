Fox News & Jesse Watters Give ‘Hot or Not’ Verdict on Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters and his co-hosts weighed in on a hot topic on Wednesday’s (December 11) edition of The Five, debating whether or not accused killer Luigi Mangione is attractive.

“I just don’t think the guy is that good-looking,” Watters said of Mangione, the man suspected of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson to death in Manhattan last Wednesday (December 4).

“I don’t, either!” replied co-host Dana Perino. “His eyebrows are horrible.”

Since his arrest earlier in the week, many social media users have come out in support of Mangione, with many praising his looks. However, Watters said he doesn’t understand the fascination.

“I took a poll of my staff for females today and they said he was average,” Watters shared, per Mediaite. “But what’s attractive about him is the vigilantism, and Jeanine [Pirro] touched on it, I touched on it, women like the bad boy.”

He continued, “Now, I don’t know anything about women, so I had to call a few women to find out why, but they want to save the bad guy. Maybe Dana’s dated guys like this… But if you see damaged goods, women think that they can reform him and they can make him better, if only they could get their hands on him and he’ll be all right.”

“I am definitely not like that,” Perino responded. “I want nothing to do with that.”

“Dana doesn’t like the bad boys,” replied Watters. “There’s also another part of this, too, because women like the fact that the guy had a mission, that the guy stood for something, because in this society, all these guys walking around, they don’t care about anything.”

Watters concluded, “This guy stood for something in a social justice crusader kind of way, and for many women, that’s attractive, and I don’t understand it. And I think that’s pretty clear.”