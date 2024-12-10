Shondaland’s latest Netflix series is upon us as the streamer has unveiled the premiere date and more details for The Residence, a White House-set murder mystery.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the upcoming title so far, including who is starring in the highly anticipated series, when you can tune in for a binge, and much more.

When does The Residence premiere on Netflix?

The Residence will make its debut with eight hour-long episodes on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

What is The Residence about?

Described as a screwball whodunnit, The Residence is set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff for the world’s most famous mansion. Filled with 132 rooms, there are 157 suspects and one dead body in this series that follows consulting detective and avid birder Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) as she attempts to uncover the truth behind an unraveling mystery. Along for the ride is Special Agent Edwin Park (Randall Park) of the FBI, who is tasked with partnering with Cupp during a high-stakes State Dinner. While Park is skeptical of Cupp’s methods, their dynamic promises to be an intriguing one.

The show is inspired by the book The Residence by Kate Anderson Brower.

Who stars in The Residence?

In addition to Aduba as Cordelia Cupp and Park as FBI Special Agent Edwin Park, the series stars Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Mary Wiseman.

Guest stars include Eliza Coupe, Jane Curtin, Paul Fitzgerald, Barrett Foa, Al Franken, Spencer Garrett, Taran Killam, Julian McMahon, Kylie Minogue, Matt Oberg, and Brett Tucker.

Who makes The Residence?

The Residence was created for television by showrunner, writer, and executive producer Paul William Davies who previously worked on Shondaland’s Scandal and For the People. Additional executive producers include Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Is there a Residence trailer?

No, but there is a first-look photo, which you can check out up top.

The Residence, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 20, 2025, Netflix