‘Voice’ Finale, Jamie Foxx Opens Up, TCM Remembers Maggie Smith, Video Games Reach a ‘Secret Level’

Kelly Clarkson and Sting are among the A-listers guest performers when The Voice reveals the Season 26 winner. Jamie Foxx’s Netflix stand-up comedy special promises to set the record straight about his 2023 hospitalization. Turner Classic Movies salutes Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winner Maggie Smith, who died in September at 89. An animated anthology brings classic video games to life.

Trae Patton / NBC

The Voice

Season Finale 8/7c

Following a recap (8/7c) of Monday’s Top 5 performances, the Season 26 winner is crowned during a star-studded two-hour season finale, featuring coach Snoop Dogg’s collaboration with “Mega Mentor” Sting on their new song, “Another Part of Me.” Snoop and fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé perform duets with their finalists (Jeremy Beloate, Danny Joseph, Sydney Sterlace, Shye, and Sofronio Vasquez), with special musical guests including longtime former coach Kelly Clarkson, Tears for Fears, Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay, Myles Smith, Riley Green with Ella Langley, Season 25 winner Asher HaVon, and Season 24 winner Huntley.

Parrish Lewis / Netflix

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

Special

No joking. In his new stand-up comedy special, Jamie Foxx promises to address the mysterious 2023 medical emergency that left him hospitalized for 20 days. In a teaser, Foxx says he told himself, “If I can stay funny, then I can stay alive.” We’ve always heard that laughter is the best medicine, and Foxx’s comeback is the latest example.

20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Everett Collection

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

Before she was Downton Abbey’s imperious Dowager Countess Violet Crowley and Harry Potter’s Professor Minerva McGonagall, Maggie Smith was already a renowned two-time Oscar winner and Tony winner. Turner Classic Movies salutes the actress, who died September 27 at 89, with a prime-time lineup of movies, most notably her Oscar triumph as Best Actress in 1969’s Miss Jean Brodie (at 10/9c), as a maverick teacher at a Scottish girls’ school. Other films include her movie debut in the 1958 crime drama Nowhere to Go (8/7c), and her Oscar-nominated performances as the eccentric title character in 1972’s Travels with My Aunt (midnight/11c) and in Merchant-Ivory’s 1985 A Room with a View (2 am/1c).

Prime Video

Secret Level

Series Premiere

TV adaptations of high-end video games are in vogue, with the recent success of The Last of Us and Fallout. Prime Video gets in on the action with an ambitious animated anthology from the creators of Love, Death + Robots, spinning elaborate adventures from the worlds of fan-favorite games including Dungeons & Dragons, New World, Warhammer, and Pac-Man. Eight episodes drop this week, with seven more to follow on December 17. The voice cast includes such heavyweights as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Gabriel Luna, and Lost’s Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: