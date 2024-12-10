‘Voice’ Finale, Jamie Foxx Opens Up, TCM Remembers Maggie Smith, Video Games Reach a ‘Secret Level’
Kelly Clarkson and Sting are among the A-listers guest performers when The Voice reveals the Season 26 winner. Jamie Foxx’s Netflix stand-up comedy special promises to set the record straight about his 2023 hospitalization. Turner Classic Movies salutes Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winner Maggie Smith, who died in September at 89. An animated anthology brings classic video games to life.
The Voice
Following a recap (8/7c) of Monday’s Top 5 performances, the Season 26 winner is crowned during a star-studded two-hour season finale, featuring coach Snoop Dogg’s collaboration with “Mega Mentor” Sting on their new song, “Another Part of Me.” Snoop and fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé perform duets with their finalists (Jeremy Beloate, Danny Joseph, Sydney Sterlace, Shye, and Sofronio Vasquez), with special musical guests including longtime former coach Kelly Clarkson, Tears for Fears, Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay, Myles Smith, Riley Green with Ella Langley, Season 25 winner Asher HaVon, and Season 24 winner Huntley.
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…
No joking. In his new stand-up comedy special, Jamie Foxx promises to address the mysterious 2023 medical emergency that left him hospitalized for 20 days. In a teaser, Foxx says he told himself, “If I can stay funny, then I can stay alive.” We’ve always heard that laughter is the best medicine, and Foxx’s comeback is the latest example.
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Before she was Downton Abbey’s imperious Dowager Countess Violet Crowley and Harry Potter’s Professor Minerva McGonagall, Maggie Smith was already a renowned two-time Oscar winner and Tony winner. Turner Classic Movies salutes the actress, who died September 27 at 89, with a prime-time lineup of movies, most notably her Oscar triumph as Best Actress in 1969’s Miss Jean Brodie (at 10/9c), as a maverick teacher at a Scottish girls’ school. Other films include her movie debut in the 1958 crime drama Nowhere to Go (8/7c), and her Oscar-nominated performances as the eccentric title character in 1972’s Travels with My Aunt (midnight/11c) and in Merchant-Ivory’s 1985 A Room with a View (2 am/1c).
Secret Level
TV adaptations of high-end video games are in vogue, with the recent success of The Last of Us and Fallout. Prime Video gets in on the action with an ambitious animated anthology from the creators of Love, Death + Robots, spinning elaborate adventures from the worlds of fan-favorite games including Dungeons & Dragons, New World, Warhammer, and Pac-Man. Eight episodes drop this week, with seven more to follow on December 17. The voice cast includes such heavyweights as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Gabriel Luna, and Lost’s Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8/7c, ABC): A lineup of contemporary Christmas animated classics from the Disney-Pixar world includes the 2017 Frozen spinoff, followed by 2014’s Toy Story That Time Forgot (8:30/7:30c) and two Disney Prep & Landing specials (9/8c).
- FBI (8/7c, CBS): The shooting of a park ranger on Governors Island exposes an online conspiracy-theory community. Followed by FBI: International (9/8c), with Station 19’s Jay Hayden guest-starring as U.S. agent Tyler Booth, who enlists the Fly Team to help lure a “Most Wanted” fugitive out of Russia; and FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), where the Fugitive Task Force discovers a money-laundering scheme while investigating the execution murders of a Queens D.A. and her husband.
- LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular (8/7c, Fox): A two-hour holiday special pairs fan-favorite LEGO builders with celebrities includes Sophia Bush, Holly Robinson Peete, Eric McCormack, and Lil Rel Howery. The first challenge involves constructing LEGO homes with Home Alone-style traps, then creating a reindeer replacement for Santa’s sleigh.
- Frontline (10/9c, PBS): A collaboration with the Portland Press Herald and Maine Public revisits the October 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, the deadliest in the state’s history.
- Cities of Success (10/9c, CNBC): The series’ third installment heads to Salt Lake City to profile the city’s economic transformation while examining the impact of climate change on Salt Lake’s most famous natural resource.
- Nature of the Crime (10/9c, HBO): A documentary explores the U.S. parole system by following three incarcerated men preparing for their parole hearings, reflecting on their crimes and their rehabilitation in prison.
- Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes (streaming on Peacock): More true crime in a two-part docuseries that borrows from 25 hours of audio recordings, many never before released, with the infamous serial killer who murdered at least 14 people during a California crime spree in the mid-1980s.
- Polo (streaming on Netflix): An immersive five-part sports docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan’s production company saddles up with elite polo players off and on the field during competition at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.