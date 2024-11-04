‘Duck Dynasty’: Willie & Korie Robertson Swoon Over New Grandchild — See Photos
Ducky Dynasty stars Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson are celebrating the expansion of their dynasty. Their eighth grandchild, an adorable baby boy named Xander, arrived last week (October 30), and the A&E alums gushed over the newest addition to their large family tree on Instagram.
Xander’s parents are Rebecca Robertson and her husband, John Reed Loflin. The pair have shared many photos of their newborn, and their proud grandma joined in on Sunday (November 4).
“Welcome to the fam, baby Xander You are a dream! Beyond grateful to get to witness the miracle of your little life, and will be cheering you on and in your corner every single day to come!!” the caption read.”Alexander Reed Loflin came into the world Oct 30th and we love him so!!”
Xander is seen peacefully napping in a bassinet, and Korie could be seen in another snap holding the bundle of joy in her arms. Korie also shared cute-as-could-be candid photos of Rebecca’s two older children cuddling their new baby brother.
She concluded her caption by praising her daughter and son-in-law, saying the baby was a “blessed little guy” to have them as parents. “Congrats @rebeccalorobertson (you’re a rockstar) @johnreedloflin (the sweetest dad) Zane and Holland (best big brother and big sister). Xander is one blessed little guy to have you as his people,” she closed.
“He’s so sweet!! Congratulations!!” one follower gushed in the comments section.
“Your cup runneth over,” quipped another.
Ahead of Korie and Willie’s post, Rebecca also gushed over her third bundle of joy on Instagram, sharing the sweetest photos of her own. “Everyone, meet Xander Reed Loflin! He made his grand entrance on Halloween Eve, 10.30.24—perfectly fitting for our family! We’re already so smitten with our little boo!” she captioned.
Rebecca is the oldest of Willie and Korie Robertson’s six children, but has a special backstory that’s all her own. At 16 years old, she came to America as an exchange student from Taiwan, so she’s been in the family for the shortest timespan. The Robertsons never officially adopted her, but of course, she’s one of their own as far as they are concerned. Willie and Korie are now grandparents to eight children in total.
Meanwhile, Duck Dynasty became a phenomenon when the reality series premiered in 2012. The Robertson family was catapulted to stardom as millions of viewers followed the famous duck hunters and their personal lives in the south. The A&E series ran for 11 seasons until 2017.
All 11 seasons of Duck Dynasty are available to watch now on AETV.com.