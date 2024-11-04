‘Duck Dynasty’: Willie & Korie Robertson Swoon Over New Grandchild — See Photos

Ducky Dynasty stars Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson are celebrating the expansion of their dynasty. Their eighth grandchild, an adorable baby boy named Xander, arrived last week (October 30), and the A&E alums gushed over the newest addition to their large family tree on Instagram.

Xander’s parents are Rebecca Robertson and her husband, John Reed Loflin. The pair have shared many photos of their newborn, and their proud grandma joined in on Sunday (November 4).

“Welcome to the fam, baby Xander You are a dream! Beyond grateful to get to witness the miracle of your little life, and will be cheering you on and in your corner every single day to come!!” the caption read.”Alexander Reed Loflin came into the world Oct 30th and we love him so!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korie Robertson (@bosshogswife) Xander is seen peacefully napping in a bassinet, and Korie could be seen in another snap holding the bundle of joy in her arms. Korie also shared cute-as-could-be candid photos of Rebecca's two older children cuddling their new baby brother. She concluded her caption by praising her daughter and son-in-law, saying the baby was a "blessed little guy" to have them as parents. "Congrats @rebeccalorobertson (you're a rockstar) @johnreedloflin (the sweetest dad) Zane and Holland (best big brother and big sister). Xander is one blessed little guy to have you as his people," she closed. "He's so sweet!! Congratulations!!" one follower gushed in the comments section. "Your cup runneth over," quipped another.