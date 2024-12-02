Star Wars ‘Skeleton Crew,’ ‘Superman & Lois’ Finale, New Dalgliesh Mysteries, Sajak at the Wheel Again

Lucasfilm / Disney+

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Series Premiere

The most Disneyfied Star Wars spinoff to date, reminiscent of the animated Star Trek: Prodigy in premise, has a little Goonies in its DNA as it introduces four kids from a futurized-suburban planet who embark on the galactic adventure of a lifetime — by accident. “Don’t you ever want to do anything exciting?” says imagination-prone Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) to his more cautious blue-elephant pal Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) before they cross paths with scrappy rebel Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and her sidekick KB (Kyriana Kratter) on the site of what turns out to be a buried starship. Curiosity gets the better of them, and before you know it, the foursome set off into hyperspace, their only companion a broken-down droid, SM 33 (the amusing voice of Nick Frost). Like Dorothy in Oz, they’re eager to get back home — well, Wim not so much (“We just got here!” he gushes) — and maybe a cloaked mystery man played by Jude Law will get them there. But not before more misadventures in a galaxy far, far away. Launches with two episodes, then airing weekly on Tuesdays.

Colin Bentley / The CW

Superman & Lois

Series Finale 8/7c

The network lowers the curtain on its superhero era when this high-flying action series closes out its four-season run, the last remnant of The CW’s DC Comics-inspired franchise (which began way back at The WB with Smallville before morphing into the Arrowverse). In the series finale, the Kents — Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), and their superpowered sons (Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin as Jonathan and Jordan) — unite to save their beloved Smallville from Lex Luthor’s (Michael Cudlitz) evil master plan.

Christopher Barr / AcornTV

Dalgliesh

Season Premiere

Saints be praised, the late P.D. James’ renowned literary detective, Commander Adam Dalgleish, is back for a second season of two-part mysteries based on her acclaimed novels. Tony winner Bertie Carvel returns as the pensive, cerebral sleuth in Death in Holy Orders, where a seminary in West Sussex is the setting for the grisly killing of an unpopular senior clergyman. Seems someone skipped the “Thou Shalt Not Murder” seminar.

ABC

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Special 8/7c

Pat Sajak may have retired from the daily syndicated version, handing off hosting duties smoothly to Ryan Seacrest, but he’s back to preside over the celebrity version in a holiday episode (the series will return later in 2025). His guests, playing for charity, include Chance the Rapper, living legend Dionne Warwick, and Lil Jon. Followed by a new “holiday extravaganza” episode of Press Your Luck (9/8c) and a repeat episode from 2023.

Russ Martin / FX

What We Do in the Shadows

10/9c

In an homage to 1979’s The Warriors, the brilliant supernatural comedy sends its wacky vampire quartet out of Staten Island to attend the “Eternal Lifetime Achievement Award” ceremony for Baron Afanas (Doug Jones), with all of New York’s eclectic vampire gangs gathered for the occasion. Their former “familiar,” Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), isn’t invited, because they feel he’s abandoned their family unit for his job in the outside world. But when things go sideways and the Staten Island 4 run for their lives with no safe passage home, who they gonna call?

INSIDE MONDAY TV: