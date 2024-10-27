‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Madison De La Garza Announces Death of Newborn Daughter

Madison De La Garza, an alum of Desperate Housewives and a half-sister of Demi Lovato, shared with followers that she and boyfriend Ryan Mitchell are mourning the death of their newborn daughter.

“On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency C-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time,” De La Garza wrote in a note she uploaded to Instagram on Saturday, October 26. “Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you, sweet girl.”

In the caption to the post, De La Garza added, “I love you so much, Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever.”

Lovato paid tribute to her niece in the comments. “I love you so much, Xiomara,” the pop star wrote. “An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever.”

And Dianna De La Garza, Lovato and Madison’s mother, wrote, “They say when you meet your grandchild for the first time, you feel a love that you can’t explain in words. I felt that love, and I will feel it ’til the day I die. I love you, my sweet granddaughter Xiomara. Thank you for making me a real ‘Grandma D.’”

Madison announced her pregnancy on Instagram on September 5, thanking Mitchell for making her dreams come true.

On screen, Madison played Juanita Solis, daughter of Gabrielle (Eva Longoria) and Carlos Solis (Ricardo Chavira), on Desperate Housewives, earning series-regular status in the ABC drama’s final season. Her other credits include the Disney Channel sitcom Sonny With a Chance, in which she guest-starred as a younger version of Lovato’s character. She also recurred on the CBS comedy Bad Teacher. More recently, De La Garza directed the short film Surprise.