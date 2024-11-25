‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild Over Photo of Ken Jennings Hosting at Age 70

Ken Jennings has become the face of Jeopardy!, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else hosting decades from now. But speaking of faces and imagination, what will the former champion look like when the future comes? On Monday, November 25, fans got their answer, whether they were mentally prepared for it or not.

An internet-savvy fan decided to find out, creating a hilarious, and what other users ruled was an eerily “accurate” mock-up of Jennings with an age filter hosting the quiz show in 20 years.

The image depicts Jennings hosting Season 60 of the quiz show. Given that he’s currently 50 and Jeopardy! is now airing Season 41, he would be around 70 years old. This would also put him in Alex Trebek’s age range during the late host’s latter years. With that, here’s the shocking photo in all of its glory:

“Season 60 – Here is the host of Jeopardy!” the user posted in the Jeopardy! Reddit forum. Jennings is seen with a full head of stark white hair, a pair of rectangular glasses, and a big grin while glancing over to where the players stand.

Fans went wild in the comments, many saying he doesn’t not resemble Trebek (sans mustache, which the late host ditched in the ’90s), while others shared other more outlandish comparisons.

“Hope he makes it that far. I fuggin love Ken Jennings,” one fan commented.

“Kex Trebennings? Alen Jennbek?” joked a third.

“I bet Ken could rock a bitchin mustache!” wrote a fourth referring to Trebek’s famous ‘stache.