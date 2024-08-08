Things are getting a little chaotic on Let’s Make a Deal Primetime in our exclusive sneak peek at the show’s upcoming episode airing Friday, August 16th.

In anticipation of the episode’s arrival, we have an extra special first look at host Wayne Brady‘s tussle with some stuffed otters in a clip from a brand new Zonk that creates “Otter chaos.” As you’ll see in the fun snippet, above, Brady finds himself immersed in a big box filled with plush toy otters that quickly become Brady’s nemesis.

Speaking to a player named Hannah who is dressed like popcorn, Brady finds himself distracted by the Zonk in the corner of the stage as the plush otters make annoying sounds. Stepping away from her, Brady walks over to the plushies, eyeing them suspiciously before he begins batting at them, throwing the toy otters around until there are no sounds to be made.

Hilarity ensues from the audience as they laugh while watching on, and fans at home are more than likely to do the same as Brady brings his effortless comedic timing to the moment. “Trying to do a damn show,” Brady mumbles into the mic, leaving the players and live audience members in stitches.

“I had to take care of my otter business,” Brady adds after apologizing to Hannah for the interruption. “No otter is gonna disrespect me on primetime,” Brady notes, emphasizing the game show’s nighttime run. Just as you think Brady is about to get back on track though, he’s interrupted by a stray otter, leading to a more intense onscreen battle as Brady pulls out his wrestling moves.

You won’t want to miss it, catch Let’s Make a Deal Primetime‘s first look clip, above, and don’t miss the premiere episode which gives a lucky contestant the chance to win every car offered in the episode and features more big money prizes like trips to Bora Bora, London, and the San Juan Islands.

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, Premieres Friday, August 16, 8pm ET/PT, CBS