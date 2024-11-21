Well, Wes Bergmann did warn us that the biggest diva of House of Villains Season 2 would be Safaree Samuels, and now we know exactly why he thought as much.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s (November 21) new episode, “Un-Funny Business,” Safaree demands that Wes shelve his dad plaids to wear something a little flashier — so the two trade ensembles.

“I’m just tired of looking at Wes with his lack of fashion,” Safaree explains. “It’s time. I want to see Wes fly.”‘

Neither of the guys shy away from the challenge of wearing each other’s wardrobe, either. Not only does Wes don head-to-toe leather and feathers to join Safaree’s so-called “stunt gang,” but he also enjoys it.

“I am feeling mighty fun in my new look, my new swagger,” he says in full Safaree gear.

Not to be outdone, Safaree fully commits to the bit on his end as well, proudly donning Wes’ jeans and flannel top.

“Dude, it looks like you are ready to get into your Subaru Outback and go up to the mountains,” Jessie Godderz teases. “You’re definitely getting in your Ford F-150.”

At least one person is impressed by Wes’ transformation — Teresa Giudice, who gives him major props for the new duds in the clip. Kandy Muse, on the other hand, seems less interested in the boys’ shenanigans, which isn’t terribly surprising since, as Supervillain, she nominated Safaree for the hit list alongside Victoria Larson and Larsa Pippen — thanks in large part to Wes convincing Kandy he had a secret power up his sleeve. Chances are, Kandy Muse isn’t amused by either of the beaus right about now. We’ll have to see who is eliminated next when the new episode airs tonight (and if it’s Safaree, whether he leaves Wes with a trinket or two to touch up his look again).

House of Villains, Thursdays, 10/9c, E!, Streaming next day on Peacock