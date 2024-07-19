Ron Carlivati Addresses ‘Days of Our Lives’ Exit & Thanks Fans for Their ‘Passion’

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Days of our Lives made a big backstage switch today, announcing Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford as head writers, effective immediately. In an exclusive statement to TV Insider, the show’s previous head writer, Ron Carlivati, addresses his exit from the soap.

“It has honestly been one of the great joys of my life to be the Head Writer of Days of Our Lives for the past seven-and-a-half years,” Carlivati says. “I want to thank [Executive Producer] Ken Corday, [Co-Executive Producer] Janet Drucker and the entire cast and crew at Days for an amazing run. Thanks also to [Peacock executives] Michael Sluchan, Cherise Masukawa and everyone at Peacock for their unfailing support. To the fans, thank you for your passion.”

Carlivati joined Days in 2017, but his association with soaps spans decades. As a boy, he became hooked on General Hospital during the Luke and Laura era, eventually adding other daytime dramas to his viewing lineup. After graduating from College of the Holy Cross, Carlivati attended law school at George Washington University and then went to work in Washington D.C. as a lawyer. There, his boss David Baldacci sold a novel and then became a bestselling author, which inspired Carlivati to pursue his own dreams of writing.

He moved to New York City with a goal of securing employment at a soap, and through a serendipitous encounter, became a writer’s assistant at One Life to Live. He ultimately was named the show’s head writer and picked up his first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series in 2008. Carlivati then toiled as top scribe at General Hospital from 2012-15, where he utilized beloved vets like Genie Francis (Laura Spencer), Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) and Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) to great fanfare. After joining Days, Carlivati’s team picked up a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Writing and the show was named Outstanding Drama Series in 2018.

In conclusion, Carlivati notes, “My material will continue to air through April of 2025, so I really hope you enjoy what’s coming!”

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock