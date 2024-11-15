‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Reveal What the Day of Show is Really Like

Once Jeopardy! contestants get The Call to appear on the quiz show, and their at-home preparation begins with everything from practice buzzers to flashcard cramming. These techniques are well-established, but nothing prepares them for the nerves of go-time.

On Friday (November 15), more than a dozen recent contestants discussed the surprising toll of the 24 hours leading up to their tape day and the wild ways they coped before stepping under the lights. Their candid recollections of tape-day rituals-gone-haywire were something else. As it turns out, the night before and day of expectations are often far from reality.

A fan introduced the topic on Reddit, asking, “Former contestants, how did you prepare for the day of your episode?” The fan elaborated, “Did you purposely eat a certain meal? Caffeine? …….Drugs?”