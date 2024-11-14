Pickleball Star Jennifer Dawson on Why QVC Streaming Deal Is Game Changer

Pickleball has taken the world by storm, and QVC has taken notice. The shoppable entertainment brand inked a multi-year deal with USA Pickleball to serve as its exclusive broadcast and retail industry partner. This news comes as QVC+ and HSN+ streaming content continue to expand, now bringing select USA Pickleball Golden Ticket Tournaments throughout the year and Nationals each November.

The partnership has gotten underway with livestream coverage of the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships happening now through November 17 at Arizona Athletic Grounds. QVC has gone onsite to bring viewers inside the action, as well as curating a new pickleball shopping page “On the Court” with official USA Pickleball-approved products.

Adding to the festivities is the Dinks for a Difference Celebrity Match with NSYNC’s Joey Fatone hosting alongside Mayci Neeley of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Among the players hitting the court are gold medalist Amy Van Dyken, TV star and budding NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz, Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, and former NFL player Eric Decker.

Pickleball Ball Hall of Famer Jennifer Dawson is excited to see how QVC helps bring even more interest to this global phenomenon. Dawson was named among the Quintessential 50 (Q50), a collective of successful, inspiring women 50+ who exemplify the possibilities that this time of life offers women. After retiring from a successful 30-year career as a tennis pro and coach, she pivoted to pickleball. At 50, she became the sport’s first-ever Triple Crown professional pickleball champion. Before getting ready for the next couple of days of intense competition, Dawson chatted with us about the sport’s recent explosion and how the streaming news may change the game.

What was the moment you decided pickleball was for you?

Jennifer Dawson: It was probably about 12 years ago before it got crazy popular. I own Bobby Riggs Racket and Paddle Club. It was all tennis courts. We had seven tennis courts. A small group approached us wanting a place to play pickleball. They rented the courts, painted lines, and brought portable nets during slow times at the club. Then my husband started to play along with me and our two boys started playing. We fell in love with it. We started painting the lines and converting courts. We made a gradual conversion from tennis to pickleball. Now we have no tennis courts and 22 pickleball courts.

What do you make about the sport’s popularity right now?

It’s exciting. Pickleball has really been around all the way back from the 1960s, so it has been around. It really got popular around COVID. A lot of younger people started to try it out during this period because people just wanted to see others and be outside. I think we could only play golf, tennis or pickleball. They all fell in love with it and got hooked.

How do you feel about having QVC as a broadcaster for the sport?

I think it will make a huge difference because QVC is one of the leaders in live shopping. There is a huge range of people you can reach. You have access to new people. It’s just going to get more popular with more people watching it and wanting to join in.

What do you make of all the celebrities entering the sport?

We have a lot of ex-tennis players and are super excited bout it. We also have others like Vince Vaughn. My husband and I play on a senior pickleball team event, which is now huge with tons of players and teams. We would compete. Vince owned one of the teams. You have Drew Brees, Mark Cuban, and Naomi Osaka. All these names buy pickleball teams for millions of dollars. I’ve played against Drew Brees in a fundraiser before. That was fun.

There is this celebrity event. An eclectic group. That should be fun to watch.

It’s a really good thing to bring more visibility to the sport. People follow these celebrities, so when people see them having fun, that makes people more likely to try it. I think all are very inspirational and will be great to see them play.

For people new to watching pickleball, what stands out about this tournament?

It’s probably the biggest tournament of the year. Every year you have to qualify to play, so you’re going to have really great quality top players in there. It will be fun to see how the different levels do. One of the reasons pickleball is so great is it’s so accessible to so many people. You have all ages from little kids all the way to 90. My mom is 82, and she plays six days a week. That’s what makes it so exciting. Then when you get a chance to watch the top level, I think it’s pretty impressive. You may watch and think, “Wow, I didn’t know they could be this athletic.” When you’re watching these young pros flying around the court, it’s inspiring to watch.

If you were recruiting, who do you think would be good at making the transition to pickleball?

I would have to say, Roger Federer. He is so smooth on that tennis court. He makes it look so effortless. He is such a phenomenal athlete. I think he would be amazing. It would be lights out. He is phenomenal.

When it comes to Q50, what does it mean to be acknowledged alongside the likes of everyone from Martha Stewart and Kathie Lee Gifford to Naomi Watts and Billie Jean King?

It is a huge honor to be one of the Q50. I was shocked and amazed and flattered they even asked me to do it. There are so many amazing women part of the Q50, whether it’s entertainment, science, or business. It’s an incredible honor. It’s nice to be able to tell your story and try to inspire people of my age that they have an entire life to live.

2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, November 14-17, QVC+ and HSN+

Dinks for a Difference Celebrity Charity Match, November 16, 7:30/6:30c, QVC+ and HSN+