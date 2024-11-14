Aldis Hodge Is ‘Cross,’ Eddie Redmayne Is the ‘Jackal,’ Baking Like Harry Potter, Thanksgiving With Georgie & Mandy

Keri Anderson / Prime

Cross

Series Premiere

An eight-episode thriller based on James Patterson’s bestsellers introduces Aldis Hodge (Leverage) as iconic Washington D.C. detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross (played in the movies by Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry). Dealing with grief and anger issues, beset by protesters and targeted by a sinister stalker, Cross has more than a few crosses to bear as he tangles with a doozy of a psycho whose obsession with legendary serial killers takes particularly macabre forms. Not for the squeamish. New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold (with platinum hair) has a field day hamming it up as well-connected and secretly sadistic philanthropist Ed Ramsey. (See the full review.)

Marcell Piti / Carnival Film & Television Limited

The Day of the Jackal

Series Premiere

A sleek and suspenseful take on Frederick Forsyth’s 1971 thriller (previously filmed twice) about a notorious international assassin, this 10-episode series forgoes a real-life target (Charles de Gaulle in the original) in favor of fictional ones. This ratchets the tension as, in classic Hitchcock fashion, you’re never quite sure if you’re rooting for the enigmatic sniper and master of disguise (a compelling Eddie Redmayne) to get caught or to succeed. Lashana Lynch costars as the dogged MI6 agent crisscrossing Europe, following leads to her elusive and deadly prey. Launches with five episodes. (See the full review.)

Discovery

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking

Series Premiere 8/7c

Magicians of pastry convene on the original London sets of the Harry Potter movies for a whimsical baking competition inspired by the hit fantasy franchise. James and Oliver Phelps, who played those obnoxious Weasley twins Fred and George, are the hosts, welcoming nine pairs of chefs to the movies’ London studio, with Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef as judges. In the opener, the bakers work on impressive Potter-derived showpieces that must be at least 2 feet tall and include a magical effect.

Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

8/7c

In a poignant callback to Young Sheldon, Georgie (Montana Jordan) seeks to bring the Cooper family together — minus Sheldon on the West Coast — for the first Thanksgiving gathering since the death of George Sr. (Lance Barber). It takes some doing to convince Meemaw (Annie Potts), Dale (Craig T. Nelson), and sister Missy (Raegan Revord) to break bread at the McAllister house, but the most stubborn holdout is his mom Mary (Zoe Perry), who doesn’t feel much like celebrating on the occasion of her late husband’s favorite holiday.

Rob Youngson / FX

Say Nothing

Series Premiere

A gritty nine-part historical drama (all episodes available for a grueling binge-watch) depicts the violent conflict known as The Troubles in Northern Ireland. The series focuses largely on the exploits of two young female activists in the Irish Republican Army (IRA) in the late 1950s and ’60s, culminating in the kidnapping of a Belfast mother suspected of being an informant for the British. Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe are terrific as Dolours and Marian Price, sisters who help IRA leaders including Gerry Adams (Josh Finan), who denied his involvement, and Brendan Hughes (a sensational Anthony Boyle) as they carry out brazen acts of defiance, including bank robberies and bombings. Their story is framed by interviews conducted decades later for an oral history, with Maxine Peake playing an older version of the jaded Dolours.

