‘American Idol’ Singer Triston Harper, 16, Announces Baby News Two Days After Marriage

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol alum Triston Harper’s cup runneth over! Two days after announcing his marriage to Paris Reed, the couple are expecting their first child together.

Harper’s proud mom posted a photo to Facebook on November 8, 2024, announcing her son’s pregnancy news. The country singer donned a maroon hat and shirt and beamed while holding a positive pregnancy test (below). Alongside him was Paris, 17, who was also beaming in a casual navy tee. “Now Everybody has congratulated me on Triston and Paris getting married but to me that is old news,” his mom captioned the image, joking about the fast turnaround. “Now I’m bout to be a ‘G Ma.’”

Fans flooded the comments section to celebrate the happy couple and urged other commenters to be kind and remember that age is just a number.

“My parents were together at 15 and 17, had all 4 of us by 21, and were married 56 wonderful years till my mom recently passed. It can be done!” one fan wrote.

“Congrats and best of luck to you both!Congratulations Triston and Paris! You deserve to be happy together! Congratulations to the Happy couple!!!!” wrote another.

“Reading some of these comments has really made me sad,” wrote a third. “This young couple has gotten married and they’re bringing a baby into the world. Can we get some prayers and encouragement for them?!!”

Two days earlier, Harper, 16, revealed his first big surprise to fans by changing his relationship status on Facebook to “Married to Paris Reed.” Alongside the update, he added in the caption, “Iv[sic] got big news harpies.”

He also gushed over Paris in an August 1 Facebook message for National Girlfriend Day (both posts below). “I love you so much Paris Reed,” Triston wrote sharing a couples’ snap. “There may be a 1 in a million kind of girl, but your my 1 in a lifetime time kind of woman. I love you 25.”