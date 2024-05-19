Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for American Idol.]

Will Moseley, Abi Carter, and Jack Blocker sang their hearts out on Sunday, May 19, for the latest American Idol title. The Season 22 finale featured a jam-packed night of music as the Top 3 took the stage one more time for viewer votes over three rounds. Helping them prepare for the Bon Jovi round was guest mentor Jon Bon Jovi, who also rocked the house. The finalists opened the show together with “Livin’ on a Prayer” before joining the frontman for the iconic band’s current single “Legendary.”

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan pulled double duty as judges and performers. The show paid tribute to Katy for her final show on the panel. Whoever steps in for the pop star will have some big shoes to fill. Like in the past finales, there were some collabs — Idol contestant duets with familiar faces of the season: Nick Fradiani, New Kids on the Block, Jason Mraz, Hootie & the Blowfish, CeCe Winans, Wynona Judd, Seal, Cody Johnson and Bishop Briggs. Fantasia stopped by 20 years after winning Idol to reflect on her journey and success since.

Ryan Seacrest revealed Jack did not make the Top 2 after the first two rounds based on the nationwide vote. After the original song round of performances, the host announced Abi as the next American Idol! She ended the show in tears with a touching performance of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. Her audition song. A fitting close.

A full recap of how the night unfolded below.

Round 1 – Bon Jovi Songbook

Will Moseley

The 23-year-old from Hazelhurst, Georgia chose “It’s My Life” because it’s his dad’s favorite song. Jon wanted more commitment to the lyrics. Lionel said he was there and encouraged him to let it go and enjoy himself for the rest of his career. Katy thought he sounded like Jon Bon Jovi and free. Luke liked how he took Jon’s advice and thought the performance had teeth.

Jack Blocker

The 25-year-old from Dallas picked “I’ll Be There For You.” Jon encouraged him to make the story his. He suggested his wife Georgia. “Nobody’ is blocking Jack Blocker,’ Katy said. Luke loved the fringe and said his shirt should win an award too. He liked how he pushed himself. Lionel said he knew he had the potential all along.

Abi Carter

The 21-year-old from Indio California chose “Bed of Roses.” Jon got her thinking about the narrative behind the song from Abi’s perspective. The audience cheering didn’t give time for much critiquing. Luke thought it was tremendous and the room made it known how they felt. Katy added the importance of voting at home. Billie Eilish checked in with a video to lend her support. Abi covered “What Was I Made For?” (From Barbie) during her audition.

Round 2 – Hometown Dedication

Will Moseley

The Georgia boy did some fishing with Dad to reflect on the year he had. Will went back to his childhood home to reunite with his family. Then the hopeful was whisked away downtown for a parade and rally at his former school. The kids sang the budding country star’s song to him. Will close the day with a hometown show. For the round, he chose “My Town” by Montgomery Gentry. Lionel thought he could make that song his staple. Katy said Idol is keeping the American dream alive with Will as an example. Luke liked how he didn’t overdo it and spoke the lyrics.

Jack Blocker

The finalist went back to “The Lone Star State” where he received the star treatment. Owner Mark Cuban sent in congratulations and invited him to the Dallas Mavericks game to perform. He visited the local coffee shop he used to gig. Jack reunited with his wife and received a prayer on a school football field. The couple also rode in a parade before his big hometown concert. He chose “All My Ex’s Live In Texas” by George Strait. Katy said that performance was his bread and butter. Luke could also see those trademark star maneuvers. Lionel added he was on to something, a career.

Abi Carter

Abi fever hit her California hometown. First, it was a ride on the Palm Springs tram with her family. She got to reunite with her past teachers at her former school school where the students there gave a special performance. Abi rode in a parade and was presented with a proclamation that she would be “Mayor For the Day” in Indio before her hometown concert. The musician decided on“Somewhere” from West Side Story. Luke couldn’t speak because of all the cheering. “That was a showstopping moment,” Lionel said. Katy called the performance magic.

Round 3 – The Original Singles

Will Moseley

The former football player performed his country song “Good Book Bad.” Lionel said he had come a long way and that he made it. Katy thought he sounded the best he had ever sounded tonight. Luke added that the ball was in his court.

Abi Carter

The platinum ticket holder closed out the evening of entertainment with a performance of her song “This Isn’t Over.” The judges didn’t give their comments. Instead, Abi chants took up the time. “I told myself I wouldn’t cry,” Abi said.

The Collaborations

Jason Mraz & Julia Gagnon

Jason Mraz with Idol platinum ticket holder Julia Gagnon performed Mraz’s “I Feel Like Dancing.” Jason putting that Dancing with the Stars training to good use.

Seal & Jayna Elise

Seal brought out his hit “Crazy” alongside Idol finalist Jayna Elise. He is 61. I know that’s crazy. We may need to see some ID.

James Bay, McKenna Faith Breinholt & Kaibrienne KB Richins

James celebrated the 10th anniversary of his song Let It Go going platinum alongside the two of the season’s biggest voices.

Luke Bryan & Mia Matthews

Luke started with his “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” before having the country hopeful join him on George Strait’s “Run.”

Lionel Richie & Top 12

The Hall of Famer took us back with “Running With the Night.” He was accompanied by his “kids” this season. I can’t believe he is 74. Legend.

Cody Johnson & Triston Harper

In a sure thrill for the 15-year-old, Triston got to duet alongside the country singer he covered this season. They performed “‘Till You Can’t.”

Bishop Briggs & Abi Carter

The powerhouse singer gave a fiery rendition of her song “Triumph.” Then Abi joined her for “River.”

Nick Fradiani & Top 12 Guys

The 2015 Idol winner joined the top male voices this season for a Neil Diamond medley complete with “America” and “Sweet Caroline.”

Hootie & the Blowfish & Will Moseley

The 1990s band treated the audience to a medley of their hits “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry, and “Only Wanna Be With You.” They rocked out alongside Will.

Katy Perry & Jack Blocker

On her last night, Katy sang “What Makes A Woman” alongside Jack, who she ironically didn’t initially send to Hollywood during his audition. As the two were elevated, Katy’s dress revealed the faces of Idol hopefuls. There was a verse in the song rewritten by Jack.

New Kids On The Block & Kayko

The boy band performed “Kids” and the throwback “You Got It (The Right Stuff) with the new Kayko on the block. Kudos to the hopeful for even nailing down those dance moves.

Wynonna & Emmy Russell

The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn returned to duet on Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” with a member of country royalty. They then sang a Judd classic in “No One Else On Earth”

CeCe Winans & Roman Collins

The decorated gospel singer took the crowd to church on “Goodness of God” alongside the Idol worship leader.

The Top 12 Ladies

The girls gave Katy a proper sendoff with covers of her hits “Teenage Dream,” “Dark Horse,” and “California Gurls.”