‘The View’ Hosts Went Off the Rails Discussing Democrats’ Election Failures

After an emotional week, the cohosts of The View gathered around their bistro table once more on Friday’s (November 8) live episode to dissect the reason for the results of the 2024 presidential election, and the conversation went right off the rails.

Joy Behar opened the discussion by playing footage of Joe Biden’s speech congratulating Trump on his victory and assuring a smooth transition, saying, “President Biden reminded America how the democratic process is supposed to work by actually accepting the election results. Shocking!” She then noted that Democrats are very publicly beginning to play the blame game, citing Bernie Sanders’ claim that the party abandoned the working class.

Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed with Sanders, saying, “The lesson Democrats should take is not, ‘We didn’t run far enough to the left.’ They lost rural voters. They lost working class voters.” She went on to claim that because of economic stresses for the daily lives of voters, they didn’t have the luxury of worrying about the state of democracy. “It was people in the suburbs who were like, ‘I can’t stand Donald Trump’s personality. I don’t like how he talks. But my life was better off economically when he was president.'”

Sunny Hostin completely disagreed, continuing her reaction of complete disgust: “I think the relevant question actually is, ‘What is wrong with America? What is wrong with our country that the Republican Party would choose as a candidate and support a candidate who is an insurrectionist, who is an election denier, who is someone who is a twice impeached, 34 times convicted felon, someone who has [committed] alleged sexual abuse conduct by 26 women, found liable for sexual abuse. What’s wrong with this country that they would choose a message of divisiveness, of xenophobia, of racism, of misogyny?'”

Behar then pointed out that a lot of the things voters benefit from were introduced by the Democrats, including, “Society Security, Medicare, Medicaid, union protections, unemployment insurance, and Obamacare … the Republican Party doesn’t give a rat’s patootie… All I can deduce is that it’s the messaging. It didn’t get through to people.”

Griffin then claimed that “the message of the Democrats sounded elitist. ‘You don’t have value in society. You don’t have a college degree…'”

“They sounded that way, but when you look at the proof, they weren’t!” Behar snapped back.

Sara Haines jumped to agree with Griffin, saying, “It’s condescending… the way that the left speaks to its voters. It really is.”

“What? The message of joy and inclusiveness?” Hostin argued.

“No, the message of not being educated, being dumb, and what’s wrong with America,” Haines explained.

When Behar asked “Who said that?” Haines then pointed fingers at Hostin.

Ana Navarro interrupted to point out, “That’s not what Kamala Harris said.”

“My point is I don’t blame Joe Biden, I don’t blame Kamala Harris. I blame a messaging within the Democratic party,” Haines continued.

Hostin then jumped in to ask, “You don’t blame the Republican party at all?”

To that, Haines retorted, “Can I just finish my point please?”

Things got even messier from there, as Haines wanted to list out the things voters really cared about versus what Democrats were saying and had to ask Hostin to let her finish once more, before she concluded, “They didn’t vote for him because he’s a racist or a misogynist. They voted because they needed help in their everyday lives.”

“Oh yeah, you think they’re going to say, ‘I’m a racist and a misogynist’ in the exit poll? I don’t think so,” said Behar.

“Every racist and misogynist voted for Donald Trump,” Haines concluded. “Not everyone that voted for Donald Trump is a racist and misogynist.”

