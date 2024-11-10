‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star Frankie Muniz Injured in NASCAR Race Wreck

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz was injured in a NASCAR crash on Friday, November 8, but luckily, he was able to walk away from the accident.

Driving as No. 27 for Reaume Brothers Racing, Muniz collided with other racers during Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

In footage shared on X, Muniz limped into an ambulance after the crash, but he told reporters that he was “OK” following the “unfortunate” incident.

Hard hit for @frankiemuniz. He limps from his truck to the ambulance. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7rngEwzMzE — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) November 9, 2024

“There was nowhere for me to go. I got hit from behind,” he explained. “I got hit from behind into the 42, and then the 42 got moved, and the 18 was right there, stopped, you know, and I went right into him.”



Despite the pile-up, Muniz had an upbeat perspective on his performance.

“I felt like I got a good opportunity to run with some guys, I made some passes, lost a few spots on restarts, went back out, passed them again. So it was good for me to figure out how to get by people — you know, I haven’t really gotten to do that much this year — so that was really positive.”

And Muniz is already looking forward to future races. “We’re going to be better next year, and I got the whole off-season to prepare, and we’re going to go get it,” he said.

Muniz, who’s been racing since 2004, announced last month that he was joining Reaume Brothers Racing as a full-time driver of the No. 33 F-150 in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’s 2024 season.

“I don’t want to say it’s a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever,” he told People at the time. “I started with doing the open wheel route. I thought I was going to go IndyCar, kind of the Formula 1 route, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR. I wanted to do it. I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it’s not something I necessarily thought that I’d ever get the opportunity to do.”

That 2025 season is slated to start with the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday, February 14, 2025.