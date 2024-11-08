Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

What better way to deal with the awkwardness between T.K.’s (Ronen Rubinstein) father Owen (Rob Lowe) and stepfather Enzo (Henry Ian Cusick) when the latter visits (surprise!) than with … arm wrestling? That’s what happens in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 11 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Enzo is in town for T.K.’s 30th birthday, with his young half-brother Jonah (he’s adorable, as you can see in our exclusive photos)—and everyone gathers at Owen’s for dinner in our clip.

“Can you imagine what Mom would say if she saw all of us at dinner together?” T.K. wonders. (After all, for a brief period of time, Owen thought Jonah would be his, until Gwyn realized the truth.) She’d never believe it, both men know, especially after last time.

When Carlos (Rafael Silva) asks what happened, he finds out about the arm-wrestling match at T.K.’s Bar Mitzvah with the “not so age appropriate” language. Both Enzo and Owen admit it wasn’t their finest hour. Then Carlos makes the mistake of asking who won. Enzo says it was a draw, while Owen insists he did. The subsequent argument leads to a rematch … which goes terribly wrong. Watch the full sneak peek above to see how badly Enzo is hurt.

Rubinstein previously teased for us the “incredible love-hate triangle that we’re going to see between Enzo, Owen, and T.K.” as part of our aftershow, First Response, for Episode 5, “Thunderstruck.”

Bringing in Enzo will “force Owen to acknowledge, kind of going back to his past as T.K.’s father and the years that he was absent, that some damage was done to T.K. and that Enzo had a lot to say about what kind of person T.K. would become,” showrunner Rashad Raisani told us. “So there’s a lot of reckoning about the past that’s gonna come through with his character. Also, he’s just a whole lot of fun.”

Also in this next episode, “Kiddos,” Tommy (Gina Torres) is determined to push through her latest crisis (she has breast cancer), Wyatt (Jackson Pace) attempts to talk-down a suicidal caller, and the 126 must perform a dangerous surgery in the field after a man is impaled in a tree.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox