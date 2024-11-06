Sir’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) goal on Found is to have Gabi (Shanola Hampton) with him again. Is he getting closer to succeeding?

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 7 episode, “Missing While Gabi Mosely,” a mother turns to Mosely & Associates when her daughter, Elizabeth, goes missing. But as she explains, she’s the only one who still calls her that.

“Everyone else calls her Gabi,” the mother says. “That’s her middle name: Elizabeth Gabrielle Mosely.” She’s certain she’s not just somewhere cooling off after an argument because “This morning I came in to wake her and I found her windows wide open and in her bed I found a bottle of chloroform.”

She didn’t call the police. “I came to you first because you are the one I need,” she explains. “You’re the Gabi Mosely Sir wants.” Gabi wonders why she’s certain it’s Sir, and the girl’s mother says, “My daughter said she had this horrible feeling like she was being watched. I thought it was just nerves because of all the news stories these past couple of weeks.”

Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including why the girl changed her name, how it helped her (“Elizabeth was afraid, but Gabi was fearless”), about their home life, and more. We have to admit: We’re worried about what this might mean—for both Gabi Moselys! Could this lead to him getting the Gabi he wants with him again?

In this next episode, the team questions the motivations behind this other Gabi Mosely’s disappearance. Plus, Dhan (Karan Oberoi) tries to rally M&A back together, Margaret (Kelli Williams) faces a setback in her search for Jaime, and Sir takes interest in a missing persons case.

The latest episode ended with the shocking cliffhanger of Trent (Brett Dalton) calling Dhan and Gabi because Margaret was arrested. “As much as I possibly can, I will help Margaret within the confines of the law as written,” Dalton told us. “One of the first things I do is uncuff her when she’s in the interrogation room. I don’t think that’s a spoiler, but it’s like, alright, well, at least we can get rid of those and at least we can just have a conversation. And I really do think that she’s innocent of whatever it is that is happening.”

Found, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC