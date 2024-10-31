[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Found Season 2 Episode 5 “Missing While Presumed Dead.”]

What did Margaret (Kelli Williams) do?!

That’s the question at the end of the latest episode of Found, which sees the others noting that Margaret’s clothes are rumpled and she’s not seeing her therapist anymore. She even tells Gabi (Shanola Hampton) that she called the parents whose daughter she thinks is alive because she wants to know she can do the work without her; Gabi told Trent (Brett Dalton) he could take her in for holding Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) captive in her basement after Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) was saved, and she’s home now.

Then comes the shocking ending of the episode: Trent calling Dhan (Karan Oberoi) to get Gabi to the station immediately because Margaret’s been arrested! Below, Dalton talks about that cliffhanger, Trent’s father, and more.

This episode ends with Trent calling Dhan about Margaret being arrested. What can you tease about what happened and how much Trent can help Margaret?

Brett Dalton: I think obviously everybody knows in the bullpen, Trent, this is your case. You have an affiliate, you have a friendship/relationship with this person, you’ll take it on. I’m the first one to be there. I’m probably one of the first faces that she sees in the police department, especially when it comes to filing and all of that stuff. I think that I’m going to be as kind as I can, but this is also somebody who deals with the letter of the law, and there’s probably only so much moving the needle that I can do. So that’s always the thing, is heart versus the letter of the law. So yeah, I think probably as much as I possibly can, I will help Margaret within the confines of the law as written.

One of the first things I do is uncuff her when she’s in the interrogation room. I don’t think that’s a spoiler, but it’s like, alright, well, at least we can get rid of those and at least we can just have a conversation. And I really do think that she’s innocent of whatever it is that is happening.

Can Trent and Gabi put aside their tension to help Margaret?

I think so. I that when there is a crisis in the family, it doesn’t matter, and that’s what we are. We are a family. There is something larger than that we are looking at, and so when the house is on fire, everybody grabs a bucket. That’s what is happening.

I have to say, I really liked the stuff with Trent’s father.

Yeah, wasn’t he great?

He was so good. How would Trent feel about his dad telling Gabi to stay away from him?

Well, personally, when I saw that, I was like, this is a character who often walks into a room and everybody, there’s a bit of an eye roll because, oh, here comes the guy who’s going to tell us what we can and can’t do, and here are the rules and kind of a lifeguard blowing the whistle with people running around the poolside. I get that. I get that.

I felt like it was kind of nice to know that somebody had my back, especially at a time when I feel betrayed and a little upended and my world is shifting a little bit. It is nice—as tension-filled as that can be with dad—to have him there sticking up for me by my side. And so when I read that, I thought, that’s a really nice moment that he’s still, at the end of the day, a dad looking out for his son. And it’s also kind of nice—I mean, Gabi is not often put in check, but it is kind of nice for her to go, okay, I see you, we’re two strong characters here who want the best, and yeah, it is nice, I don’t know, to have a little backup. Every cop needs a little backup. [Laughs]

You mentioned the interrogation scene, and I was wondering if there are significant scenes coming up with Trent and Margaret. I liked the moment in 204 when he tells her not to read him.

Oh, yeah. It’s interesting, too, that Trent, who is so practical and by the books and boots on the ground, also is somewhat scared of Margaret’s ability to just synthesize all of the information that’s in front of her. And she’s always right. That’s an instinctual thing. That’s a feeling thing. That is a visual thing. That’s not something that you can put on a piece of paper and make a graph about. That’s just something that she has. It was interesting to see that he’s almost afraid of that. Don’t put that on me, okay? We’re not doing this about me. This is about you right now. Yeah. Yeah. There’s a lot of great moments.

I’m really happy for the character Trent this season. I feel like there’s a lot more that is being explored. I’m really happy about it. I think it fleshes the character out and it also, I think, gives me a backstory that’s somewhat more aligned with these Mosley & Associates who all have very complicated pasts. We are definitely the island of misfit toys, and at first blush, you might assume that Trent is just the boy scout here, but you can see that underneath he’s just as damaged, complicated, and complex as everyone else. It was a real joy to explore that this season.

Found, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC