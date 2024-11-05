Paul Rudd Popped up on MSNBC’s Live Election Coverage Giving Water to Waiting Voters (VIDEO)

Amanda Bell
Comments
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Paul Rudd attends Paul Rudd's 11th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit at Bowlero Chelsea Piers on October 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The other Avengers might’ve gathered to make their voices heard together in a political promotion last week, but Paul Rudd saved his activism for the day of.

On Tuesday (November 5) night’s live election coverage at MSNBC, contributor Jacob Soboroff was shocked to find a very familiar face in the crowd at the polling place for Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That’s right, Ant-Man himself was on hand to deliver bottles of water to those waiting in line, and he approached him live on air to discuss his bit of altruism.

While reporting from the ground during Nicholle Wallace’s broadcast, he interrupted her to say, “Nicholle, hold on one second. Excuse me for interrupting you. But someone’s here, I think, that I heard came out when they heard there was a long line here. Here he is… Paul Rudd just showed up because he heard the line was so long.”

He then turned the mic to Rudd and asked what brought him out, to which the affable A-lister explained, “I just wanted to give people water. They’re waiting in line for a long time, and it’s a wonderful thing that all of these young people are out voting… We’ve been doing lots of stuff out here in Pennsylvania, and yeah, we wanted to come out and tell these students that they’re doing really great things.”

When Soboroff asked Rudd how he was feeling about the election so far, he said with a chuckle, “I feel good about handing out some water.”

Rudd also visited voters waiting in line at Villanova University.

Paul Rudd




