Lori Loughlin’s ‘Blue Bloods’ Return Details Revealed — Plus, Eddie’s Old Partner Is Back (VIDEO)

Lori Loughlin is returning to Blue Bloods for the final season. CBS announced the details of Loughlin’s return on Monday, November 4, after her presence was teased in a promo for Season 14 Episode 14, which aired after the November 1 episode.

Loughlin is reprising her role as Grace Edwards in the episode, set to air on Friday, November 8. The last time the Full House alum appeared on Blue Bloods was in 2016, four years before serving two months in prison for her conviction in a college admissions bribery case.

Tony winner Lauren Patten will also return as Rachel Witten in the episode, Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) former partner turned social worker.

The last time fans saw Grace, it was the Season 7 premiere and she was already widowed. Grace begged Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) not to let her son join the police force, fearing what could happen to him after her husband was killed on the job. In the promo above, it’s now Frank who’s asking Grace not to affect his son’s life, as she has blocked Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) from getting an award for his work.

Here’s the official description for Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 14, “New York Minute”: “Danny and Baez [Marisa Ramirez] scrutinize an art gallery suspected of selling counterfeit pieces after a detective investigating the establishment is murdered. Also, Eddie is conflicted when she discovers her former partner turned social worker, Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten), crossed the line to get a mentally ill client much-needed help; and Frank is upset when an award Danny was to be honored with is rescinded by Grace Edwards (Lori Loughlin), the widow of an NYPD officer killed in the line of duty.”

“My son is a decorated cop and fine family man,” Selleck firmly says in the video promo, as Loughlin shoots back, “He’s also from New York’s most visible cop family and enjoys a reputation as a very loose cannon.” Wahlberg gets emotional when saying, “It’s just getting really personal now,” in a separate scene in the teaser.

As for Rachel, who is not seen in the promo, Eddie will learn that she has gone to morally questionable lengths to help a client. Get a look at Patten in her Blue Bloods return in the photo above.

Patten has played Rachel in 19 total episodes across six seasons. She debuted in Season 8 Episode 15, and her last appearance was in Season 13 Episode 14.

There are only five episodes left of Blue Bloods‘ final season. What former guest stars are you hoping to see come back before the show’s time is up? Let us know in the comments, below.

