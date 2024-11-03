[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 4 “Noble Rot.”]

Tracker introduced a messy history between rewardist Colter (Justin Hartley) and lawyer Reenie (Fiona Rene) in the first episode, and since then, it’s been a question of will they/won’t they—but at the same time, neither is waiting around. Colter’s had other love interests, and Reenie brings a plus one (Michael Rady‘s Elliot) to a retreat in the latest episode.

At the end of “Noble Rot,” Reenie remarks that she can really count on Colter, especially with work, and he says he hopes Elliot knows how lucky he is. Is that sort of closing the door on anything happening between Reenie and Colter, at least for now?

“He’s known that I have been open and available and interested, and he’s been so shut off to it. And then even in the pilot, you walked out? So I think at the end of Season 1, when she decides not to be as available as she was, it really changed the dynamic between the two of them,” Rene explains to TV Insider. “I think now our relationship is so connected that we really do want the best for one another. I think Colter is really aware of what he’s able to give right now. And I think he knows that Reenie needs more and he wants that for her because I think down deep, he loves me, too, and you want the best for the person you love, not just what you want. So I say, the door is closed … [with the] ellipses.”

“I might’ve shut the door, but there’s no lock. And I’ve also got a credit card that I can jam in there and open it real quick, and it’s an Amex platinum. You know what I’m saying?” Rene adds with a laugh. Sounds just like Reenie!

As for Elliot, could he be sticking around? Considering he made it through the retreat and getting involved in the case, he might be worth it. “I think you’re right,” says the star. “I think there’s some potential there.”

During the search for a missing CEO, Colter finds a foot, and Rene points to that as her favorite scene to film from the episode. “I was like, ‘Who did you chop this off of?’ Because the props department killed with that,” she shares. “It was so cool. They built this whole cave on the stage. So we shot half of it on the stage in this fake cave, and then half of it was shot outside on location, and the foot looked so real, and it was actually in the mud and water, and Justin was down there in it getting dirty and pulling—I mean, I love gore, and I love horror. This is my season, baby. So being able to see a prop like that, I was like, this is awesome. That was probably one of my favorites.”

Tracker is the second show you can see Rene on this fall; she also starred in The Lincoln Lawyer, though her character was killed off in the second season finale and appeared in flashbacks in the third season.

“How’d you feel about her messy background?” Rene asks us. And when we point out that the best characters are messy, she says, “That’s what you want to hear. That’s why I’m excited to see Reenie get messy because it’s like, when does she ever lose control? Colter, too? These characters who have it together all the time, you’re like, what does it look like when you don’t? Because we know you don’t.”

