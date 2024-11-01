Colter’s (Justin Hartley) heading to wine country—after Reenie (Fiona Rene) calls him in for a case.

In the November 3 episode of Tracker, Reenie brings Colter out to a high-end wellness retreat in Napa for CEOs after a woman goes missing. And she’s not there alone—Michael Rady guest stars as her plus one, Elliot. Below, Rene previews the episode, talks about Reenie and Colter’s complicated relationship, and more.

We have to talk about Reenie and her own law firm. I love it. She seems to be enjoying it. You seem to be enjoying it.

Fiona Rene: I am. I definitely am. I mean, I just feel like she doesn’t like the idea of answering to anyone, especially a man. So, yeah, to be able to go on her own and be able to take care and control of her own business, I think is the most exciting thing.

And then we’re also getting her and Velma working together this season, which is so fun.

Abby McEnany is literally a ball of lightning, and so when she comes on set and we get to hang out together and play, I mean, the energy is just palpable. Yeah, she’s a blast.

Turning to this week’s episode, Reenie is the one to get Colter involved in the case, so preview what’s going on and how she gets involved to begin with.

Reenie goes out to this CEO retreat. She has her own firm, so she’s got all these bougie clients that she’s trying to land, and one of them brings her out as a guest to this retreat out in wine country and some crap goes down and she realizes she has to call Colter, which is funny because that is not his scene. And it’s interesting the idea of whenever you’re in a place that you feel like you don’t belong, how you react to that and how Colter reacts to that and what kind of banter that gives Reenie and him throughout the episode. That was really fun. And so she calls Colter and he comes in and helps the guy who ran the retreat find this person.

It always feels like Reenie is in control.

I mean, I won’t say that she doesn’t have control issues. I won’t say that there’s a little bit of type casting there. I won’t say that. What I will say is that she is able to let go of control when needed and when she feels safe. But I think she has to use her smarts and if she has a good idea, she’s going to say something. She’s just not going to pretend it doesn’t exist.

She has a plus one for this retreat. Talk about Elliot and how you would describe their relationship.

Honest. Reenie and Elliot go way back from the firm that she used to work at, and at the end of the day, I think Reenie’s looking for availability—emotionally, physically—not just chemistry or spark. I think a woman of her caliber gets to a place where she doesn’t have time to play games or have something that is just fleeting or lustful. So I think Elliot really brings a safe space for her where he is really accessible and kind and willing and there’s no question about what he’s thinking or feeling. It’s open. Nowadays, that’s what a woman needs.

But speaking of chemistry and lack of availability—

Uh-oh!

There’s the matter of Reenie and Colter. How does she feel about him?

I don’t know how the writers are going to feel about me saying this, but she loves him and I think she’s always loved him. I mean, how can you not? And she trusts him and she respects him, but does that mean that they’re compatible to be in a relationship right now? Does that mean that he’s going to be able to tick the boxes and fill her needs right now? Not necessarily. And that’s the hard part. That’s the give and take, the back and forth. I think every episode she’s finding out whether or not he could or can. So yeah, but the chemistry is undeniable. The respect and the trust is undeniable.

Yeah, but I like and respect that she’s not waiting for him. We’re seeing her with Elliot.

No, I mean, look, on a personal note, with my relationship now, I waited a little bit, but me waiting wasn’t stopping me from doing anything, right? I was still going out and seeing people. I was still open and available and vulnerable, but I did not deny that I loved and cared about this other human being, and how that develops will be how it develops. And I think it’s a similar thing where Reenie’s not going to ever wait for, let alone a man, anything. Like you said, she’s in control and she’s going to do what she can, but she’ll roll with the punches and if things change and things maneuver, then we’ll see.

Yeah, it’s just like with her own law firm. She didn’t wait for anything with her career, so why should she do that in her personal life?

Facts.

But then there’s Russell (Jensen Ackles)—

Oh God.

It feels like that’s something that both Reenie and Russell know won’t go anywhere, but they both enjoy what it does to Colter when they bring it up.

I think you hit the nail on the head right there. I think we both have love for this other human, and I think that’s what connects us. Also we both have a lot of banter and we’re both quite sassy. And so to be able to see that mirrored in each other and play that is fun. I think we’ll always have a good time.

There are a couple of ongoing mysteries that have been set up, with Colter’s father and now the missing Gina. Is Reenie going to be getting involved in a significant way in either? What’s coming up there?

I think that Reenie has a stance, especially with Colter’s vulnerabilities. She knows where he has some insecurities. She never pushes those buttons because that would destroy their trust. I think the one thing that they have in their trustworthy relationship is the fact that she doesn’t pry or poke or push. She lets him share when he’s ready to share. And I think some of the best relationships are that way. I don’t need to dig. I trust you. So in regards to those cases, a lot of it is let me know I’m here, but I’m not going to push.

What about the Horizon Group?

Shady. Shady. I think that will drip a little bit more later on, at least I hope so. I’m not in the room. But I think there’s a lot of layers in regards to researching things that Russell and Colter put out there that Reenie’s in control of helping research with Bobby (Eric Graise) and Velma to actually see if this is going to be a problem in the future.

What else is coming up for Reenie?

I think her client list is going to get exciting for her, whether that’s bringing her goods or bads, but I think her quality of clients are changing now that she owns her own firm and that’s going to bring a shift to what her life is for sure.

Are we going to see her more in the field and bringing more cases to Colter maybe as a result?

Yes. On purpose, I don’t know. [Laughs] Colter’s my guy, but I always have to leave it up to him. I can ask Colter if he’ll do a job. It doesn’t mean he necessarily will. There’s got to be something in it for him, and it really has to help me if he’s going to go out of his way. So it’s up to him. He’s his own man.

So could we maybe see Reenie, Velma and Bobby working on something without him?

Oh, I would love that. I mean, what you will see in the season is the relationships getting closer and this team that is supporting Colter and caring for him, this little family that we’re building, I think that family is getting closer, a lot closer in the second season, for sure.

Are there any upcoming guest stars you can talk about? Either returning ones like seeing Jensen again, maybe Melissa Roxburgh‘s Dory, Jennifer Morrison’s Lizzie, or new ones.

Honestly, I have no idea, but Jennifer has to come back. I mean, she has a long history with Colter and she’s just a star and amazing. And she directed an episode. She’s literally the whole package, so I can’t wait for her to come back. We obviously have to see Dory again. I don’t know when, but what’s in that box? I want to know what’s in the box, right? But I can’t keep asking Colter that because it’s going to stress him out. So I’m waiting for him to call me and tell me. So yeah, we have to see them again. I’m assuming if they’re a really important part of Colter’s life, we have to see them again.

