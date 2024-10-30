Shelton Benjamin proves age really is just a number. Now 49 years old, the respected veteran looks better than ever in All Elite Wrestling. This is almost 25 years since the amateur standout began his path into the business alongside a starstudded WWE developmental class made up of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Dave Bautista, and Randy Orton.

Today, he remains one of the most decorated and respected veterans. So, when Benjamin’s time with WWE came up, it didn’t take long before Tony Khan worked to recruit the performer out of free agency. He emerged in AEW alongside his former Hurt Business running mate in MVP. Together in a matter of weeks, they’ve wasted no time entering the mix. Benjamin is set to take on former AEW Champ Swerve Strickland during “Fright Night Dynamite” on October 30.

Here Benjamin tells us why he chose AEW and what he wants out of this run.

What were your feelings about signing with another company on a full-time basis after your recent run with WWE?

Shelton Benjamin: Initially, my first thought was to take a vacation. I wouldn’t say I was doing a lot over there, but my life pretty much revolved around WWE and pro wrestling. My first thought was to take a break, reconnect with my family, and take my time to make decisions. I always figured I would go somewhere. I wanted to put pro wrestling on the back burner for a while. I was first able to do that. Then when it was time for me to really start considering what companies to go to, my first thought was AEW. It took a while, but things worked out, and I’m here.

So was it more of a discussion of creative or monetary? What was the delay?

It was a little bit of everything. One is timing. Sometimes it just takes people a long time to connect. There were some creative differences in the beginning. It wasn’t major. Just light talks. There wasn’t a hard push to get into the company, but more let’s see what they’re thinking right now. Later, with things happening and certain people becoming available. It just made more sense to pursue it. At the end of the day, I want to have the biggest audience possible. There is no place bigger than AEW. That’s where my focus was.

Was there anyone in AEW that you looked at as an example of what this company can do for someone like yourself?

I’ll be honest, no. I don’t know mean that as an insult. It was more of how can I help this company. That was my approach. I feel like I wanted to make a difference. When you’re on national and international television, you have an opportunity to make yourself. Every time you’re on TV that’s another opportunity for you to make yourself. They give you the opportunity. My mindset was how can I help them? It’s pretty obvious how they can help me, but it was how can I help them?

What was your initial impression of AEW?

The first thing that surprised me was all these familiar faces that I didn’t realize were actually in AEW. I’m talking about writing, production and other talent I didn’t know were in AEW. There was almost a sigh of relief because there was so much familiarity there. I was actually surprised by how comfortable I felt and how welcoming everyone was, top to bottom. So far it has been great. Everyone has been really helpful and respectful. So far it has been a great experience. I hope to continue that.

As someone who followed your career, it was awesome what a big deal AEW made of your signing. Tony Khan seemed to really be behind how you can contribute to the company. How would you compare him to others in management you’ve worked with over the years?

Tony has been great. As someone who worked for WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling, I just find him to be really enthusiastic about the entire product. I love how he brings a lot of time and energy to it. He really seems to care about the people, the talent, and the product. It’s refreshing because I haven’t felt that since I worked with Jado and Gedo in New Japan. They were the bookers, but really good guys who cared and went out of their way to help the talent as much as possible. I felt that sense of conneciton when I first met Tony. Even though it was a quick meeting at first. We were all getting prepared for the day’s work, but he has been great. I didn’t feel like I was under his thumb. More as in his service.

Is there anything you want from this run that you haven’t done in the business?

I want a world title, period. That is one of the things I got in the business for. There was this article saying I was just happy to be on the roster. Where is this BS coming from? From the day I stepped into pro wrestling, I wanted to be a world heavyweight champion. Coming to AEW, that goal has not changed. I think everyone should strive for that. I think the day I retire that is something I am going to want. If I get the opportunity, I am going to make the most of it.

When you first started your pro wrestling journey, there were so many top names in your class. Among them was John Cena. When you see him announce his retirement, what is your reaction? Does it play into your own feelings about how you want to finish your own career?

For someone like John, who I came up with along with others. Any time I see guys from my class retiring, given the success they’ve had I think in my head, “Well done.” These guys made huge impressions on the business, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them. My class is moving on and new classes are coming in. It is a bit surreal, but I’m happy for everyone’s success. As far as I’m concerned though, I’m not done yet. They’ve accomplished everything they’ve wanted to in this business, but I’m going to keep going until it’s quality. Right now, I can go as long and hard as the best of them. Until that changes, I’m not looking at retiring. Not even close.

You’re still competing on a high level. You haven’t lost a step. I don’t know if you’re a vampire or what’s going on.

The first thing I will say is luck has a lot to do with it. I’ve had some of the best trainers and teachers from the moment I started. Danny Davis, Jim Cornette, Bobby Eaton, Rip Rogers, and many others. They were great in their own time. During my first few years in WWE, I always had the opportunity to learn directly from some of the greats of the business. Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, even though it’s taboo to say his name today, but Vince McMahon. I’ve had an opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and apply what learned. I’ve lived a clean life. I didn’t have a lot of bad habits like drugs, alcohol, or even smoking. I just grew up being a big kid. There isn’t one thing. I’m just fortunate to be able to breathe rare air and be able to do what I’m able to do. It’s going well.

What did it mean for you to come in with MVP? Someone you worked with for so long and has the same feelings you do about their career.

We definitely wanted to come together. We clearly had unfinished business. MVP is my best friend. He lives five minutes from me. We train and hang out together. It’s really cool to continue this journey with a close friend. It makes things a lot easier. We are each other’s sounding boards when necessary. We keep each other in check. For me, that was MVP in the last five years or so. We’re brothers forged in battle.

Coming up you have “Fright Night Dynamite” where you’re facing Swerve. What do you think makes him stand out? How do you feel about wrestling him on a themed show?

As far as the theme goes, I don’t get wrapped up in themes. Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, Halloween, I work the same way no matter what day it is. I’m about business. I’m going to try to steal the show. I’m going to bust my ass. It doesn’t matter to me. As far as Swerve goes, I would say in the last few years I’ve watched him go from relative obscurity in the mainstream. We knew about his work in NXT and things like that, but he comes from relative obscurity in mainstream pro wrestling.

Now he is on the door of becoming a household name. That is a testament to him as a performer, a man and the faith AEW has put in him. So far he has been delivering. He is phenomenal. I think his ceiling is so high. I think he is going to be the guy for that company for many years to come. MVP and I approached him about doing business together. That didn’t work out the way we wanted. Now it’s the other side Now I got to know. I’m going in to see why he is so special and why he thinks he is so special. I’m not going to make it easy on him. He has to prove why he thinks he is the man. I think he is a special talent, but he is not the standard of excellence I am.

There has been a lot of speculation about another former Hurt Business member Bobby Lashley coming to AEW. What would you think if that were to be the case?

If that was the case, that means there would be another monster in the company. Based on whatever his plans are, that could be a threat to everyone. We heard the rumblings and what people were whispering. For the most part, I’m not concerned with that. I’m concerned about what happens Wednesday between Swerve and me. If someone else joins the company, I think it would be a great asset. At the same time, I’m not concerned with that right now. I’m concerned with Wednesday.

