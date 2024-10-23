Adam Cole Opens Up About All Elite Wrestling Return, MJF & Body Shaming

It has been a series of unfortunate events for Adam Cole. The popular performer was building some serious momentum only to be sidelined by injury at different points of his run in All Elite Wrestling. After Cole’s surprise return at WrestleDream on October 12, he has refocused on getting his in-ring career on track. And that means continuing a heated rivalry with enemy turned best friend turned enemy in MJF.

The two who headlined the first All In pay-per-view before a record-breaking Wembley Stadium last year had fans invested in their story. One that took an unexpected turn when Cole emerged as the hero once more. This after stepping into “The Devil” role leading a group to take out MJF. Now things have flipped with MJF reverting his own devilish ways while Cole looks to take the battle to his foe in the weeks to come.

We caught up with the 35-year-old to chat about his journey back and what’s next.

Physically and mentally, how do you feel now that you’re back?

Adam Cole: I’m feeling really good. Truth be told the past few years have been definitely tough. Nine months out with the concussion and then to come back and have the run I was pretty proud of for six months. Then have a freak accident with the ankle that ended up taking a year for me to come back from. It was certainly very challenging mentally at that time, but physically I feel awesome. Mentally I feel awesome. I’m back doing what I love to do. What I was born to do. I’m feeling really good physically and mentally.

With your string of bad luck, others may have said, “Is this a sign? Should I be doing something else?” Take me through how you got through those dark periods.

I’ve always had a really strong belief from a really young age that pro wrestling was the only thing I wanted to do. I’ve never lost that mindset or mentality, but going through these massive instances of challenges and roadblocks, there were certainly moments I was down in the dumps not getting to do what I wanted to do. I’m so fortunate and blessed to have such a supportive family, supportive friends, and supportive fans as well. The one thing I would do in between rehab and trying to get myself healthy was I started Twitch streaming about four years ago. Being able to go on Twitch and talk to the fans while expressing my passion and love for video games in between the rehab to try to get back to pro wrestling. That helped a ton for me.

When it comes to the entertainment industry, body shaming continues to be an issue. I’m seeing it more in the pro wrestling space. Not just women either. You’ve unfortunately experienced that on social media (See below). What’s your take on this given what you experience?

Early on I recognized part of being a public figure is expecting to hear scrutiny, expecting to hear judgment. That’s what being in the public eye really means. People are allowed to say what they want to say. Does it feel good? Not at all. It definitely doesn’t. At the same time, if I’m someone who wants to be in the entertainment business and in the public eye, I know it’s something I have to expect to deal with in a lot of ways. I know everyone handles it differently. For me, I’ve gotten to the point where I kind of ignore it or block it out as best I can. I’m focused on making me the best version of me. I try not to get too discouraged with what social media can say. I also think it can be motivating for some people. It can be a challenging time for people, but I try to block it out as best I can. It’s part of being a public figure where people are going to voice their opinions.

My friend…I really mean this. I have never worked harder to get back into the ring than right now. I promise you & the world that I am doing all that I can. And when I do get back into the ring…eat me. https://t.co/ftm9HbU78D — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) April 11, 2024



A lot of people were excited to see you at WrestleDream. What did you make of the reaction?

There was certainly some insecurity that people would be excited about the idea of me coming back. I was hoping people would be really excited, but there is this insecurity you battle with. You hope the audience remembers you and cares about you being back. It wasn’t until a few weeks prior that I got the official confirmation I would be good to go for this event. For the audience to be so excited and elated filled my heart with a ton of joy. It was just a confirmation that for all the hard work people do support me and have my back, which was really cool.

Speaking of support, I wanted to get your thoughts on the passing of Joe Koff. Someone who was so important in your career as the top exec during much of your time in Ring of Honor.

I’m thankful I got to attend Joe Koff’s service, which just happened. Joe Koff was incredibly important to me. He was an unbelievable man, an unbelievable businessman. He was one of the first people to really support me and have my back and he gave me quite a bit of confidence when it came to wrestling. Having a belief in myself. Joe was so unbelievable to so many of us at Ring of Honor. He helped so many talents and so many different people. This was either from the business mindset or just bringing encouragement. He was awesome to the talent. Joe Koff was someone who, even when I didn’t work for Ring of Honor for years, would still text me congratulations. Whether it was my debut in NXT or debut in AEW or being part of the first All In with MJF. Joe Koff went out of his way to reach out and say how proud he was of me. That meant the world. I think the world of him and grateful I could have been even a small part of that man’s life.

When it comes to MJF, you were “The Devil” or villain in this story. The tables turned when you came back. How was it making that pivot?

I think it’s an interesting circumstance leaving as a villain. I think when you look at the history of AEW, MJF is regarded as one of, if not the biggest villain in the history of the company. MJF has gone back to being who he truly is and showing his true colors. I think there was this perception that after I returned from a long hiatus the fans were going to be excited about it.

How would you compare the locker room now to when you were last there?

Having to sit at home injured and then getting the chance to be around everyone has been so incredible. A breath of fresh air. I feel the locker room is incredibly optimistic about where AEW is going. I felt this outpouring of a lot of love, which was important to me because I sent it back to them. Everyone is really excited about where AEW is going. They are excited I’m back, and I’m excited to be back with them. I’ll never forget when I was away for a few months and finally came back when I started to train and come back into the ring. Just being around the locker room I felt so elated and so happy to be around everyone. It has been a really good vibe. I’m excited to see where it goes the rest of the year.

As a talent, what does it mean for you to hear of this new television deal struck between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery?

When you hear that type of belief and encouragement from a group like that, it’s exciting. I really do believe as far as our roster is concerned, we have the best professional wrestling organization in the entire world. I think the chance more people can experience us for a longer amount of time, we’re hopefully opening up more doors. It has been nothing but a positive. It’s such a cool time for our talent and pro wrestling. It’s beautiful to gain further exposure. It’s exciting, and I know talent feels the same way.

Anything you want to see in terms of synergy?

The two things I’m so consumed with are pro wrestling and video games. If somehow, this discussion got me to voice act a video game character, that would be really cool.

As an NXT alum, how do you feel about the WWE brand taking its show head-to-head with AEW in November once again?

I think it’s very exciting. I feel any time there is any kind of competition within pro wrestling, it has been nothing but a positive. When there is only one show in town, it can only do so much. I think when there are situations where people can challenge each other or go up against each other, it brings out the best in both places. It’s nothing but a good thing. It’s good for the wrestlers and fans alike.

AEW has these themed shows. In the spirit of “Fright Night Dynamite” coming up on October 30, how big is Halloween to you?

I’m a huge Halloween fan. I moved back to Pennsylvania, so me and my brother actually at least once a week watch a horror movie in the month of October. We just recently watched a movie called Oddity. A really good movie I recommend for everyone. I love concept shows like [“Fright Night Dynamite]. It’s certainly something I would love to be involved in.

Do you have a memorable Halloween costume over the years?

Yes! When I was a kid for four or five years, I would dress like Dracula every single time. You couldn’t get me out of the Dracula outfit. The most recent one I like was Handsome Jack from Borderlands 2, which was a year or two ago. I don’t know what my costume this year will be. I have to think about it.

What do you want to tell viewers about what we’ll see in terms of MJF? Are we going to see a new iteration of Adam Cole?

The older I’ve gotten and the more experiences I’ve gone through, I’ve realized what is most important to me. First and foremost is pro wrestling. I consider it a blessing every single week I get to be on All Elite wrestling. It’s something I want to do for the rest of my life. I also know what true friends are. Guys like Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett. People who have had my back from the beginning, even at times when I’m not a great friend. They still support me. MJF taught me how fake people can be. They want to present themselves a certain way, but in reality, they want to manipulate you and the people around you. MJF is not a good person. I’m not going to stop until I give him what he deserves. I also still have the goal of being an AEW Champion. That is a goal of mine that will exist until that day happens. Being back in AEW and doing what I love has me happier than I have ever been. MJF is a target but also the AEW world championship.

AEW Dynamite, Wednesdays, 8/7c, TBS

AEW Rampage, Fridays, 10/9c, TNT

AEW Collision, Saturdays, 8/7c, TNT